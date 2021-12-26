Arsenal have finally found their attacking chemistry under Arteta

Four goals at Leeds, four goals again against Sunderland and then a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City rounded off perfect eight days for the Gunners.

Arsenal have looked a different self. They have been hard to break defensively, while complicated to stop offensively.

This Arsenal squad is finally looking like an attacking team capable of mounting a top four challenge.

People who didn't want Odegaard: how is life in the bin? — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 26, 2021

Mikel Arteta’s men now see themselves six points clear of fifth placed Tottenham Hot*pur. If they continue to put in these kinds of performances, few teams would seriously challenge them for a top four spot.

Defensively, the London side have always been robust under manager Mikel Arteta. The team lifted the FA Cup crown by being a squad who were rock solid.

Lacazette's penalty was Arsenal's 18th goal in five games since Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) December 26, 2021

The real questions always revolved around whether they can do some good in the final third. The Gunners have looked blunt going forward but that thing is slowly becoming a problem of the past.

Last season they were the ninth best team in England in terms of goals scored with 55 goals. They now have already scored 32 goals, which places them in fourth position.

They also have the fourth most shots and fifth most shorts on target.

We’re in late December & The Smith has more PL goals than CR7, without taking a single penalty. Bomba… — Bhavs (@bhavss14) December 26, 2021

Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe have been the architects of this fluid team. The quartet are technical players who don’t dwell on the ball for too long.

They have hardly made Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence felt. They are the ones who will take Arsenal back to where they belong.

Arsenal's young players 2021-22 – spreading the goals around Smith Rowe 8 goals 2 assists

Saka 5 goals 4 assists

Ødegaard 4 goals 3 assists

Martinelli 4 goals 2 assists — Orbinho (@Orbinho) December 26, 2021

Alexander Lacazette is also a person who deserves credit. Due to his pretty good hold up and link-up play, the young guns have been able to express themselves.

That isn’t the case when Aubameyang spearheads the team. If the North London outfit can replace the former Borussia Dortmund man with a person with the right profile, this Arsenal team can reach heights the Gunners fans would not have imagined a year or two ago.

Yash Bisht