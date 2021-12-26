Arsenal have finally found their attacking chemistry under Arteta

Four goals at Leeds, four goals again against Sunderland and then a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City rounded off perfect eight days for the Gunners.
Arsenal have looked a different self. They have been hard to break defensively, while complicated to stop offensively.
This Arsenal squad is finally looking like an attacking team capable of mounting a top four challenge.
People who didn't want Odegaard: how is life in the bin?
— gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 26, 2021
Mikel Arteta’s men now see themselves six points clear of fifth placed Tottenham Hot*pur. If they continue to put in these kinds of performances, few teams would seriously challenge them for a top four spot.
Defensively, the London side have always been robust under manager Mikel Arteta. The team lifted the FA Cup crown by being a squad who were rock solid.
Lacazette's penalty was Arsenal's 18th goal in five games since Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy.
— Sam Dean (@SamJDean) December 26, 2021
The real questions always revolved around whether they can do some good in the final third. The Gunners have looked blunt going forward but that thing is slowly becoming a problem of the past.
Last season they were the ninth best team in England in terms of goals scored with 55 goals. They now have already scored 32 goals, which places them in fourth position.
They also have the fourth most shots and fifth most shorts on target.
We’re in late December & The Smith has more PL goals than CR7, without taking a single penalty. Bomba…
— Bhavs (@bhavss14) December 26, 2021
Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe have been the architects of this fluid team. The quartet are technical players who don’t dwell on the ball for too long.
They have hardly made Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence felt. They are the ones who will take Arsenal back to where they belong.
Arsenal's young players 2021-22 – spreading the goals around
Smith Rowe 8 goals 2 assists
Saka 5 goals 4 assists
Ødegaard 4 goals 3 assists
Martinelli 4 goals 2 assists
— Orbinho (@Orbinho) December 26, 2021
Alexander Lacazette is also a person who deserves credit. Due to his pretty good hold up and link-up play, the young guns have been able to express themselves.
That isn’t the case when Aubameyang spearheads the team. If the North London outfit can replace the former Borussia Dortmund man with a person with the right profile, this Arsenal team can reach heights the Gunners fans would not have imagined a year or two ago.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
What do we do though?
Swap Auba in Jan with someone else from whatever club (barca want him) wish to do so and offer Laca a new deal?
Probabaly best move now Laca is Captain also and makes this team come together as a unit with his hold up play, one touch and nice movements into space to let the youngsters do their magic.
If Eddie wants to go then sell him in January and Balogun on loan some where for the rest of the season for game time.
We can still sign another striker if we need to i am sure if that. If Laca is to leave then have a look at Ivan TTony from Brentford in January. Worth a punt in my opinion
Don’t offer Laca a new deal. He’ll slide like Ozil and now Auba.
You can give Laca 1yr extention on his current deal else big no.