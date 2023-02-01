Arsenal have finally proved they can be creative in the transfer market

It’s been years since Arsenal spent money in January, often accepting a loan deal, the priority being to bring in a body the cheapest way possible.
All I ever asked is for the Gunners to try and be the best version of themselves on and off the pitch.
I have never needed the club to spend outrageous fees or wages, I just wanted them to be creative in the market. 12 million for Jorginho is being creative in the market.
The one thing our squad lack is experience, the youngest in the division.
An advantage Man City have in the title race is a dressing room of talent who are winners; who know how to get over the line and handle the pressure that arises come April and May.
Remember, the majority of our players choked in the race for top 4, so we don’t know if the pressure of ending a two-decade drought is too much.
We have seen how the winning mentality of Jesus and Zinchenko has changed the culture around the place. Adding one more face with that kind of history surely can’t hurt can it?
For 12 million?
That can’t get you anything in today’s market, but by us smartly taking advantage of the Italian’s contractual situation we bring in a player who has won Champions Leagues, European Championships, etc, is a masterstroke.
Even if he doesn’t play every week (and he won’t if all our midfielders are fit), what a personality to have in training!
Imagine our youngsters building up to the Man City fixture or a Europa League Final, and having someone with the 31 year old’s knowledge to seek out.
He would pay back his fee just by doing that.
I wrote recently about how having reliable fringe players is needed to be champions.
I referenced our Invincibles where a Edu and Parlour are not the most celebrated names from that team, but were individuals who when needed Mr Wenger could trust to bring in, knowing they would always give you an above 7 out of 10.
That’s what a Jorginho can do.
It’s great to see the club learning from their mistakes.
I remember a young Fabregas, Nasri, Van Persie, etc, building title bids, but their employers refused to bring in experience even when it was obvious that’s what was needed. Hence seasons would be ruined by injuries to Eduardo and Carabao Cup Final defeats and a lack of leadership not apparent.
This month Arsenal have acted from a position of strength.
In the past they would have been settled in the comfort of Champions League revenue almost ensured.
They realise they are in a position they might not be in again, that this is the chance to write themselves into history, to become immortal. To leave memories that last forever.
Even if they have spent some of the summer’s funds, it’s worth it if it means the title.
Plus if you need someone to take a penalty, who better then Jorginho?
Welcome to Arsenal Jorginho.
Dan Smith
By buying Chelsea dead wood, come on guys now I see ppl saying Goerginhio is icing on the cake lol!. Supporting player because he is now Arsenal player is one thing but being so blind that all of sudden he has become an incredible player is just nonsense.
I wouldn’t say creative ,but settling for the next best .
We had our main targets which were not Trossard and Jorginho who have been bought in as backups which is fine for the rest of the season but how does this now effect our summer business where we should be signing players to improve the squad .
Why would either of Jorginho or hTrossard have any
definitive effect on on the clubs summer transfer
plans? As you stated both additions are very good
depth pieces that didn’t cost the farm, including
Kivior AFC spent a little more half of what they
seemed willing to spend if either the Zubimendi or
Caicedo bids were accepted. Obviously Arsenal had
the economic viability to be players in this window
and that reality will only be exacerbated in the
summer if the club is able to enjoy the fruits of both
the EPL and CL financial windfall.
With the potential outgoing of players such as
Tierney, Holding, Pepe, Nuno T, Lokonga, and
AMN AFC stand to only add to a summer kitty
that I honestly believe will reach close to £200M
Dan, one of your articles I agree with 100% with regards to Jorginho.
For me, the beauty of this deal, and the Trossak one, is that we have two experienced PL players ready to go… while still having 5substantiak pot of money to use in the summer.
As for comparing our recent deals with Chelsea, what has that got to do with anything that Jorginho brings to the club?
Nice article Dan Smith, good to see a nice balanced view here on JA….
We will see how creative these signings were in a few months.
Overall think we have had a pretty good transfer window, however I still believe we have left ourselves a central midfielder light. Obviously Partey Xhaka and Odegaard start in the PL but who starts alongside Jorginho and Viera for the EL ties? Probably have to be ESR but is that Midfield three strong enough protection for the back line? I’m not sure.
Exactly what i was thinking
And if Arteta sticks with Xhaka
The midfield will be slow