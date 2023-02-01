Arsenal have finally proved they can be creative in the transfer market

It’s been years since Arsenal spent money in January, often accepting a loan deal, the priority being to bring in a body the cheapest way possible.

All I ever asked is for the Gunners to try and be the best version of themselves on and off the pitch.

I have never needed the club to spend outrageous fees or wages, I just wanted them to be creative in the market. 12 million for Jorginho is being creative in the market.

The one thing our squad lack is experience, the youngest in the division.

An advantage Man City have in the title race is a dressing room of talent who are winners; who know how to get over the line and handle the pressure that arises come April and May.

Remember, the majority of our players choked in the race for top 4, so we don’t know if the pressure of ending a two-decade drought is too much.

We have seen how the winning mentality of Jesus and Zinchenko has changed the culture around the place. Adding one more face with that kind of history surely can’t hurt can it?

For 12 million?

That can’t get you anything in today’s market, but by us smartly taking advantage of the Italian’s contractual situation we bring in a player who has won Champions Leagues, European Championships, etc, is a masterstroke.

Even if he doesn’t play every week (and he won’t if all our midfielders are fit), what a personality to have in training!

Imagine our youngsters building up to the Man City fixture or a Europa League Final, and having someone with the 31 year old’s knowledge to seek out.

He would pay back his fee just by doing that.

I wrote recently about how having reliable fringe players is needed to be champions.

I referenced our Invincibles where a Edu and Parlour are not the most celebrated names from that team, but were individuals who when needed Mr Wenger could trust to bring in, knowing they would always give you an above 7 out of 10.

That’s what a Jorginho can do.

It’s great to see the club learning from their mistakes.

I remember a young Fabregas, Nasri, Van Persie, etc, building title bids, but their employers refused to bring in experience even when it was obvious that’s what was needed. Hence seasons would be ruined by injuries to Eduardo and Carabao Cup Final defeats and a lack of leadership not apparent.

This month Arsenal have acted from a position of strength.

In the past they would have been settled in the comfort of Champions League revenue almost ensured.

They realise they are in a position they might not be in again, that this is the chance to write themselves into history, to become immortal. To leave memories that last forever.

Even if they have spent some of the summer’s funds, it’s worth it if it means the title.

Plus if you need someone to take a penalty, who better then Jorginho?

Welcome to Arsenal Jorginho.

Dan Smith

