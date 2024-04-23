Arsenal have five games to go, but both Chelsea and Spurs will be like Cup Finals

One down, 5 games to go.

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad bounced back on the weekend beating Wolverhampton Wanderers after having a tough week, losing against Aston Villa and being knocked out of The Champions League by Bayern Munich in midweek. With things so tight at the top and 5 games to go, Arsenal must face every game left like a world cup final and hope that City and Liverpool both slip up along the way.

Arsenal has some massive games coming up, and when you look at ours compared to both City and Liverpool, we face the toughest of the lot. With London rivals Chelsea coming up tonight at The Emirates, our challenge starts now, Chelsea have had a tough season but have started to look like a better more cohesive team as of late. The last time we faced off against them last year at Stamford Bridge, we walked away sharing the points and we can’t have that happen again at home if we want to continue to compete for the title.

Then we travel to Tottenham for the North London derby, which is another huge match for the club, the last time we faced off against them, we again walked away sharing the points and Spurs will be looking to do everything they can to ruin our chances of winning the title. It’s obviously a derby and in derby games, anything can happen, so again, it’s another must win fixture in our journey to try finish on top.

Then we welcome Bournemouth, who on paper should be our easiest opponents out of the lot but have pulled a few fast ones over teams this season that have left people stunned. Every team we face will be coming to us without the added pressure we have on our shoulders, making every game a hard one – and Bournemouth will be no different.

Then we travel to Old Trafford in what is always a fiery match between the two clubs. United will not want to lose for a second time this season to Arsenal and will be themselves fighting for as high of a spot as they can. Going to Old Trafford is never easy for anyone and with United trying to ruin our run, they will come out in full force, hoping to stop our charge for the title. Weirdly enough though, they’re probably the easiest team to face this season as they continued to have problems, no matter who they face.

And then the last game of the season, we welcome Everton to The Emirates. Everton themselves are fighting to stay up this season and will make sure they bring whatever they have and put their 100% on the table. Everton has also been a bit of a bogey team for Arteta in the past and with everything on the line, we just have to hope everything swings our way and this team can stay confident and consistent until the end.

Do I think we can still win the league? Yes, I do, but it’s going to take everything going our way and a bit of luck on our side to do so.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae