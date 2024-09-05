Arsenal have FOUR players nominated for this year’s prestigious Balon d’Or….

Four Gunners make Ballon d’Or nominees, impressive!

The nominees for this year’s Ballon d’or has been announced, with 30 of the best players in the world being recognized by the biggest individual football award on the planet, this year’s list includes surprising and not so surprising additions & absentees.

Chief among the talk of the announcement was the notable absence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, this in fact being the first time since 2003 that we get to see neither of this two greats being nominated for this prestigious award, A 20 year era of dominance has sadly come to an end for the two, but those of an Arsenal affiliation will be happy looking at what the future holds for our own best players. With the quartet of William Saliba, Martin Ørdegaard, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice all being nominated for the Ballon d’or.

Your player’s getting recognition on these grand stages should be the very least a club of our stature should expect and with the number of our players nominated increasing from last year then there’s no doubt in my mind that we’re in an upward trajectory. Arsenal had four players nominated that makes us joint second with Manchester city among clubs with the most nominations, with only the reigning UCL winners Real Madrid having more. Getting this many nominations without winning a major title or anything in that matter is quite remarkable and testament to what a good Job Mikel is doing at the club.

With this new season just beginning we the gooners would be hoping we can win something major this campaign so we can have even more players nominated next year with an even better chance of potentially winning it !

I’m very happy for the boys and hope they’ll use it as a confidence booster to perform even better than they did last campaign, Among our players nominated who do all think will be ranked highest ?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

