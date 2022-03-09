“Arsenal have got enough” Pundit convinced about Arsenal’s Champions League ambitions

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Arsenal is well-equipped to finish this season inside the top four.

The Gunners have been in good form recently and that is partly because most of Mikel Arteta’s men are performing well on the pitch.

They are facing competition from Tottenham and Manchester United for a spot in the Champions League places.

Both clubs have quality players, at least one bolstered its squad in the last transfer window.

It is still very possible that one of them will win the race for a place in the top four ahead of Arsenal.

However, former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor, reckons the Gunners have players who have hit top form at the right time and he says they will win a Champions League place at the end of this season.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think Arsenal will finish in the top-four.

“Manchester United are a million miles off it and their closest challenges will be Spurs, I feel.

“Arsenal have got enough. Saka is in frightening form, Martinelli is in frightening form. Lacazette is doing well.

“Even defensively they are looking stronger and I think they are the most consistent team at the moment.

“There are not a lot of games left now. It’s not like it’s halfway through, there are 10 games left. Arsenal will see it through.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Making the top four this early in our rebuild will add more respect to Mikel Arteta’s name.

The Spaniard took over an Arsenal side that had been struggling and has now turned them into a result-making machine.

We have a great chance of ending this season well, but our players need to stay focused and avoid complacency.

