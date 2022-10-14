“Arsenal have got such a gem” More praise comes in for Arsenal star

Former England star Joe Cole has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka after his match-winning performance against Bodo/Glimt yesterday.

The attacker scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal maintained their 100% start in the Europa League.

He is now one of their main men and a player for the big occasion.

This means the club can bank on him to deliver consistently, as he also scored in the weekend game against Liverpool.

Saka broke through from the club’s Hale End academy, and he is proving to be a class talent now.

Cole believes in him they have a unique player on their hands.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘You have to understand how young he is, where he is in his career. Arsenal have got such a gem here.

‘He’s already so experienced. He’s one of the leaders on the team on the pitch. He takes responsibility.

‘He’s a fantastic player and he’s one that Arsenal have got to tie down and build this new regime this new great side that seems to be emerging (around him).’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is a world-class player who will get even better as his career develops.

The forward is an important reason we remain at the top of the league table, and he will continue to help us achieve our goals.

It is a privilege to have him in the squad, and we must get him to sign that new contract soon.

