“Arsenal have got to look bigger” former Gunner urges Arsenal to take a gamble in the transfer market

Due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Arsenal’s financial struggles, fans do not expect the Gunners to spend much in the next transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has inherited an Arsenal side that lacks the quality to compete with the top Premier League teams, and the Spaniard has been forced to get the most from his current group of players.

Teams like Chelsea have been reinvesting in their team as they look to remain relevant as well as challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Arsenal would very much love to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s side as well. However, after reporting a loss of £27.1 million in their recent accounts and also having had to ask their players to take pay cuts, it’s obvious that they have to spend less than they might want to.

Mikel Arteta has done a great job with the players at his disposal and the Spaniard would want to do a better job next season, but the club will have to back him with funds.

Former Gunner Ray Parlour has urged his former club to take a gamble and spend some money so that they can get into the Champions League.

‘Arsenal have got to look bigger, there’s no doubting that,’ said Parlour, who won three Premier League titles with the club as quoted by Mail Sport.

‘You might have to spend a little bit more money, you might have to take a bit more of a gamble as a club. But if you get into the Champions League then you can cement your place there by attracting and having bigger players in the squad. Arteta’s done all right so far but now it’s up to the club to back him.’