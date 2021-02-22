Arsenal have great players but not much of a team it seems…

Are Arsenal just an individually talented club rather than a team?

It’s another game and another defeat, well it’s not a surprise because this is becoming a normality for Arsenal now!

After comfortably beating Leeds last weekend with an improved performance, although there is a lot more work to do at the club, I myself thought we could get something out of the games against Benfica and City.

But yet again the main thing that let us down was the finishing and with so much individual talent in our squad it is now becoming a deep worry that this team is just not good enough and there is no real connection across the squad despite Arteta having a clearout.

There is no use pointing the finger at one individual because over the course of this whole season, the whole team (including Arteta) are all at fault for the disappointing results, poor performances and just lack of consistency that is costing us points and silverware.

We knew that the work would be long and painful but never did we think that Arteta would come in and put our team in the worst possible position that we have been in, in many, many years.

Yes, individual talents in a team are nice to see and it is of course nice to see the younger talent coming through the ranks, but if they do not click with each other as a whole, week in week out which seems to be the case for our boys. That is a serious problem for our club because it is just not a team anymore, and it really upsets me to say that I just don’t feel like watching them anymore to become upset and frustrated at the poor run of form. I know we are capable of turning around but the belief seems to be lacking, and Arsenal is not Arsenal anymore and that is such a shame.

Shenel Osman