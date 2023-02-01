Arsenal have had a brilliant transfer window, and Jorginho was the icing on the cake

If this hasn’t been a dream winter transfer window for Arsenal, I’m not sure what it has been. Normally Arsenal fans are browsing the web for Six Nations Betting Offers on deadline Day as there is rarely action from the Gunners in January.

But this time around, after last summer’s deadline, it was clear that Arsenal needed to make two moves this winter to address the obvious weaknesses it had failed to address during the summer window. These two moves were midfield and attack, and that’s just what Arteta has got.

When the transfer window opened, all indications were that Arteta would only bolster the attack, with a headline move for Mykhailo Mudryk on the horizon.

However, a deal for Mudryk fell through, and the Ukrainian joined Chelsea. Mudryk’s move to Chelsea shattered Arsenal’s transfer plans, but as Gooners may have discovered by now, Arteta is a man with a plan.

Arteta, fueled by his rage over Mudryk’s snub, went on to sign Leandro Trossard, whose versatility and Premier League experience may allow Gooners to argue that for £27 million, he was a reasonable buy in comparison to the other option of overpaying for Mudryk.

With Trossard bolstering the attack, Arteta had an opportunity to strengthen other positions. So next, he moved for Spezia’s left-footed Jakub Kiwior to provide defensive cover.

With the attack and defence covered, the midfield was the position to strengthen next. Arteta decided on Moises Caicedo, but two bids in the last few days weren’t enough. With Caicedo’s transfer stalled and Arsenal only needing to bolster their midfield, Arteta chose to sign Chelsea’s Jorginho.

Jorginho’s signing must have surprised many, and many may be wondering if he will improve Arsenal’s midfield. Paul Merson already hinted at what a force Jorginho can be; earlier in the season, as per his contributions to Sportskeeda, he named Jorginho as one of the best five midfielders in the Premier League, and stated: “We haven’t had a player like Jorginho for god knows how long now.

“Jorginho has flaws like his lack of pace, but he’s very assured on the ball and controls the game from a deeper midfield position. For me, he’s very underrated, as people really don’t understand what he brings to the table in the Premier League. Chelsea aren’t the same team when he doesn’t play, as his presence allows the likes of Reece James and Marc Cucurella or Ben Chilwell to bomb forward in attack.”

“Reece James” at Arsenal could be Ben White, while “Marc Cucurella” could be Oleksander Zinchenko.

Arsenal could become more lethal if Arteta can get the best out of Jorginho. But the question is whether the Italian is a starter at Arsenal or a squad player.