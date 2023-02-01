Arsenal have had a brilliant transfer window, and Jorginho was the icing on the cake

If this hasn’t been a dream winter transfer window for Arsenal, I’m not sure what it has been. Normally Arsenal fans are browsing the web for Six Nations Betting Offers on deadline Day as there is rarely action from the Gunners in January.
But this time around, after last summer’s deadline, it was clear that Arsenal needed to make two moves this winter to address the obvious weaknesses it had failed to address during the summer window. These two moves were midfield and attack, and that’s just what Arteta has got.
When the transfer window opened, all indications were that Arteta would only bolster the attack, with a headline move for Mykhailo Mudryk on the horizon.
However, a deal for Mudryk fell through, and the Ukrainian joined Chelsea. Mudryk’s move to Chelsea shattered Arsenal’s transfer plans, but as Gooners may have discovered by now, Arteta is a man with a plan.
Arteta, fueled by his rage over Mudryk’s snub, went on to sign Leandro Trossard, whose versatility and Premier League experience may allow Gooners to argue that for £27 million, he was a reasonable buy in comparison to the other option of overpaying for Mudryk.
With Trossard bolstering the attack, Arteta had an opportunity to strengthen other positions. So next, he moved for Spezia’s left-footed Jakub Kiwior to provide defensive cover.
With the attack and defence covered, the midfield was the position to strengthen next. Arteta decided on Moises Caicedo, but two bids in the last few days weren’t enough. With Caicedo’s transfer stalled and Arsenal only needing to bolster their midfield, Arteta chose to sign Chelsea’s Jorginho.
Jorginho’s signing must have surprised many, and many may be wondering if he will improve Arsenal’s midfield. Paul Merson already hinted at what a force Jorginho can be; earlier in the season, as per his contributions to Sportskeeda, he named Jorginho as one of the best five midfielders in the Premier League, and stated: “We haven’t had a player like Jorginho for god knows how long now.
“Jorginho has flaws like his lack of pace, but he’s very assured on the ball and controls the game from a deeper midfield position. For me, he’s very underrated, as people really don’t understand what he brings to the table in the Premier League. Chelsea aren’t the same team when he doesn’t play, as his presence allows the likes of Reece James and Marc Cucurella or Ben Chilwell to bomb forward in attack.”
“Reece James” at Arsenal could be Ben White, while “Marc Cucurella” could be Oleksander Zinchenko.
Arsenal could become more lethal if Arteta can get the best out of Jorginho. But the question is whether the Italian is a starter at Arsenal or a squad player.
8 out of 10 transfer window imo
Arsenal is a team with a very good team and no depth, this is the reason most people doubt our title challenge credibility but now with this 3 incoming we are set for a proper challenge.
Based on our recent history of no serious business in January, we can all see how serious kronkies are this season
Very satisfied with our transfer activities this window, observing Jorginho stats he is almost equal in everything compare to Caicedo according to Opta data, also he is better than Partey as I saw in Skysports, fantastic signing!.
We haven’t learnt our lessons of judging player from stats ?
Going by Country-Goal-Stats Giroud is a better player than Thierry Henry, Antoine Greizman, Mbappe & Platini ?
Jorginho better than Partey at what please ?
Just some weeks ago we were arguing who was the better CDM in the league between Casemiro & Partey
Now to console ourselves we saying from stats Jorginho is better than Partey ?
I’m only pleased with the transfer cos I see it as an upgrade to Lokonga – who was a 3rd Choice CDM
So if our CDM-by-choice is now :
” Partey —> Elneny —> Jorginho ”
Then YES it was an upgrade and a good buy
8/10 Key positions covered. Brilliant. Trossard/ Jorginio unbelievable players, who will hit Ground running. No acclimatisation period needed. Also we can give Partey ( our most important player) time off. The Spezia left footed player, very good back . We strengthened this January unlike last Jan. When after injury(partey) we fell out of top 4.
Some fans are feeling a little disappointed with our January but the main reason for that bids for murdryk and caicedo made us dream big. You know how we see players get their heads turned when a big team bid for them well the same thing happened to us. Honestly did anyone expect us to buy a player for 70-80m before the window opened, i certainly didn’t.
Our main needs were a DM,LCB and a winger cover and we have covered all 3. I know fans are meh for Jorginho arrival for several reasons but there is a good player in here…. didn’t he just finished 3rd in the 2021 Ballon d’or.
Last January we went all in for a player who ultimately didn’t want to join us and were caught with our pants down, this time we had backups in place and swiftly completed when it became obvious we weren’t getting murdryk or caicedo.
Our outgoings were also really good. Marquinhos will develop nicely in Norwich and i trust Vieira to get Lokonga in shape especially mentally as he has all the physical qualities to succeed in midfield.
Arsenal performed well last season with the youngest squad. While maintaining the same core, he has added experience, leadership and a winning mentality to the team in the last 2 windows in Zincheko, Jesus, and now Jordginho and Trossard. 10/10 in my opinion
Very satisfied with the business conducted this January by Arteta and Edu. I believe the team can now mount a serious title challenge. The Gunners are really in for it.
Mixed feelings on the signing of Jorginho , I know he is good player and the term of his contract means he isn’t really a long term plan for arteta just someone efficient enough to cover for partey and cheap enough to not scratch any heads when he is on the bench.
However I find it a little bit strange and not comfortable having a Chelsea reject who could potentially be a mercenary in our ranks. With the exception of David Luis, Chelsea players to have come to us have been nothing to write home about.
We will see how it goes.
What about galas, cech….. They certainly did well
Completely agree with the incomings . I now really like how Arteta is addressing what the team needs. Very articulate on where the team needs strengthening. Most of us know Lokonga wasn’t ready yet to step up in partey shoes , Joghinho imo is an upgrade , we got a maghaes replacement and trossard looks a bargain already. I wished we could get a no 9 though won’t complain. Nketiah looked tired towards the end of man city game, needed some fresh legs, boy ran and couldn’t run anymore.
Last minute transfer news Chelsea in for ball boy 250 million