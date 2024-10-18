Arsenal have had many ‘firsts’ at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium

The Vitality stadium, a ground of many “firsts” for the Gunners

After a two week hiatus the Gunners will welcome back club football with a visit to the south coast to take on Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium, in what should be a very interesting contest between the two sides,

The Cherries have been no push overs throughout this season so far, even though they’re currently stuck in mid-table. With the form we’ve been in this season we’ll absolutely be fancying our chances of getting a pretty comfortable win on Saturday, even though we’ll be sweating on the fitness of some really key players.

With that said, we’ll still have enough ammunition to get a win at a stadium of many “firsts” for the Gunners.

Indeed this stadium has seen a number of our players and coach claim their “firsts” for the club with Havertz and Saliba grabbing their first Arsenal goals in this stadium in what would have been a huge confidence boost at the time for the former who was struggling to get going at the club. Our manager, Mikel Arteta also got a first at the Vitality stadium for us, taking charge of his first Arsenal game on the south coast. Even though he didn’t leave with a win that day it would have been a special moment for the Spaniard in his very first game as a manager of any football club.

Come Saturday evening in the first meeting between the two clubs this season, Arsenal will be hoping to come away with a win and further confidence boost for the difficult run of fixtures we’ll have coming up.

What are the odds of us seeing a player score his first goal of the season at the Vitality on Saturday?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

