Arsenal have had some quality backups this season – but we need more…

This season, the 2023–24 season, has been quite exciting for Arsenal, as they have made significant progress that sets the stage for a promising future. Mikel Arteta has been fortunate to have a squad of high quality.
Gone are the days when his subs left people with more questions than answers. When you check out the Arsenal team sheet game after game, it’s hard to deny that we had a pretty solid bench this season. Throughout the season, we witnessed:
Raya for Ramsdale
Trossard for Martinelli
Jorginho for Partey
Kiwior for Zinchenko
Tomiyasu for Kiwior
Tomiyasu for Ben White
Jesus for Saka
Jesus for Trossard/Martinelli
Arteta really had quality back-ups. But there’s still a level to reach, you know? That level is all about having a solid squad that you can rotate every week. Having backups is awesome, but it’s also cool to have two top-notch players for each position. That way, anyone can step in for the other, and the performance stays consistently high.
If Arsenal wants to stay competitive in various competitions, they can’t rely on the same players every single week. It’s great to have quality players like Pedro Neto (if signed) and Bukayo Saka on the right wing to rotate depending on the game. For example, Neto can play during a weekend’s PL fixture, while Saka can then play on a weekday’s Champions League fixture.
During the summer, Arsenal could start bringing in some more top-notch players, which would allow them to have two quality players for each position in the long run. Unfortunately, this could potentially lead to cashing in on some players, but it may actually be for the greater good.
What do you think?
Daniel O
Arteta has to start utilising his squad. He just keeps running Saka, Odegaard etc into the ground. He hardly ever subs them as they normally play 90 minutes nearly every game.
As good as Arteta is trying as an intelligent coach, I think he lacks the strength of strong believe in certain players. He doesn’t rotate enough which leaves his players to suffer burn out in the course of the season.
When they remain too long on the bench they suffer lack of form when needed.
For legs of players to remain fresh they need occasional breaks and the coach should rotate. May give some academy players opportunity. Imagine if Saka was never given chance?
At the moment I think we only need a Striker and a quality midfielder. Pathey needs to leave since his return he has lacked his usual athletism and slow at times he is not getting younger either.
timely article with similar articles raising the possibility of Sesko and Guimaraes joining, they could add the versatile depth that Arteta/Edu value so highly
Guimaraes though is not a back-up, he goes straight in the starting XI
Sesko is more of a back-up than automatic starter, one of the reasons why I expect Arteta/Edu prefer this profile of player over the blockbuster striker names bandied about
we will see
and expect we will see shortly as Edu has done his homework, knows who he wants and likes to get his business done early
i would not be surprised if both signed in time for our pre-season US tour
Sometimes to build squad depth you need to look from within, we’ve young and hungry players from our development structures and all they need is a chance and some faith. Sometimes you just can’t have a player, playing every minute of the league for example Saliba because if anything happens to the player you might not have a ready made replacement.
What I wish to see more next Season is
Odegard being rotated with Kai
Saliba – White and Timber
Gabriel- kiwior and new DF
Saka – new RW
Rice- new MD
I believe these are some of the reasons Arteta buys versatile players like Ben in the first place
Why on Earth would we buy Neto, who is a fine player but clearly injury prone like Partey and Tierney.