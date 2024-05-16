Arsenal have had some quality backups this season – but we need more…

This season, the 2023–24 season, has been quite exciting for Arsenal, as they have made significant progress that sets the stage for a promising future. Mikel Arteta has been fortunate to have a squad of high quality.

Gone are the days when his subs left people with more questions than answers. When you check out the Arsenal team sheet game after game, it’s hard to deny that we had a pretty solid bench this season. Throughout the season, we witnessed:

Raya for Ramsdale

Trossard for Martinelli

Jorginho for Partey

Kiwior for Zinchenko

Tomiyasu for Kiwior

Tomiyasu for Ben White

Jesus for Saka

Jesus for Trossard/Martinelli

Arteta really had quality back-ups. But there’s still a level to reach, you know? That level is all about having a solid squad that you can rotate every week. Having backups is awesome, but it’s also cool to have two top-notch players for each position. That way, anyone can step in for the other, and the performance stays consistently high.

If Arsenal wants to stay competitive in various competitions, they can’t rely on the same players every single week. It’s great to have quality players like Pedro Neto (if signed) and Bukayo Saka on the right wing to rotate depending on the game. For example, Neto can play during a weekend’s PL fixture, while Saka can then play on a weekday’s Champions League fixture.

During the summer, Arsenal could start bringing in some more top-notch players, which would allow them to have two quality players for each position in the long run. Unfortunately, this could potentially lead to cashing in on some players, but it may actually be for the greater good.

What do you think?

Daniel O

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…