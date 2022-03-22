Arsenal fans have truly become the Twelfth Man at the Emirates

Whether it’s our manager, players or supporters, the majority are commenting on the relationship developing between the Arsenal team and the crowd at the Emirates.
To be fair it wasn’t hard for Arteta to improve that bond.
In the last few years of Arsene Wenger’s reign there was an obvious divide within our fanbase.
Some Gooners felt the grass would be greener if the Frenchman left, others like myself stressed only when that happened would we realise how hard it was to constantly qualify for Europe under the current ownership.
Who’s right and wrong is a debate for another day.
Irony that is hard to ignore, Arsenal were mocked for ‘only’ finishing top 4, something that we would now celebrate .
The perception were the Gunners were in a cycle. Happy to take the revenue of Champions League money, but never a serious challenger.
Whether the Kroenke Family policy has changed is a topic for another occasion.
As a Red Member, I recall attending home matches and knowing that if we didn’t break the deadlock by half time the atmosphere would change. You would physically feel that anxiety around you.
Even those with zero affiliation towards the badge became aware of the strained partnership with Arsenal and its customers.
The likes of AFTV made us a laughing stock, gave us a reputation of Banter FC.
Where once we were renowned throughout Europe for how we tried to play, we became known as a toxic group of fans.
It seemed impossible anyone would treat the greatest manager in our history the way we did, and you sense Mr Wenger still hurts regarding that lack of loyalty.
The likes of Mustafi and Xhaka have gone on record of how online abuse impacted them mentally.
It’s not that divide has gone away.
The funny part being the same people who attacked their peers for defending Mr Wenger, now defend Arteta for equally ‘only’ finishing 4th.
The truth has always been there is no one right or wrong.
It’s simply men, women and children, all from various backgrounds, who bleed red and want the very best for the club.
Nobody wants to be negative, but after nearly two decades without a title, years of selling our best talent, we just become immune to being disappointed.
So, while (including on JustArsenal) we clash sometimes, it’s because we have more in common than you think.
We all noticed the club’s regression, and worried about a failure to be in Europe for the first time in quarter of a century.
No longer were we the team who played free flowing football who you could bully.
No longer could you point to world class youngsters who just lacked leadership .
It didn’t matter who the manager was.
The simple truth was Arsenal were no longer very good.
Two consecutive 8th place finishes were proof that few, if any, of our players would make the 11of the top 3.
It wasn’t a shock to get humiliated at Anfield or the Etihad anymore.
So Gooners realised that the youngest squad in the division needed help, that 12th man.
To ridicule them and make them scared to pull on the shirt would be counterproductive.
Gone were the days where we win most home fixtures comfortably. Players needed help getting over the line.
Contrary to popular belief, all any fans want to see is their team being the best version of themselves they can be and those associated with that team caring.
By signing players last summer under the age of 23 and listening to Edu and the BFG, there was reasons to believe that the club had in fact reflected on their failures and made an action plan.
Time will tell how genuine that action plan is?
Will Smith Rowe and Saka one day be sold to a rival?
Will we stand still once back in the CL?
I have my suspicions….
Yet for now, we have an identity and an ethos.
As for Arteta, while his micromanagement on the touchline grates on me as I want him to trust players to express themselves, the man cares.
Ramsdale, Ben White, Tierney are British players who know how big Arsenal were growing up and could be again.
We have academy graduates who have grown up at the club now in our first team.
The turning point was the Man City fixture.
Sure, the atmosphere had been great in the NLD, but we won that day.
On New Year’s Day, every player in red and white were given a standing ovation because they left their blood, sweat and tears out on the pitch.
That’s all we can ask….
Gooners have been scarred so many times that it wouldn’t shock many if we choked, and the pressure of the run in proved too much .
That we lack that mentality in key moments of matches.
That’s why most Gooners in the stand are trying to make up for what we don’t have.
If Arsenal finish 4th, there will be a lot of reasons why, but the relationship between Gooners and gunners is high on that list…
Be Kind In The Comments
Dan Smith
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
“Ramsdale, Ben White, Tierney are British players who know how big Arsenal were growing up and could be again.”I’m sorry but you don’t need to be British to know about Arsenal past or that being British/English will automatically mean that the players will care more. TH14, Viera…and many more are the perfect example.
Arsenal have become 12th man, who thinks of these headlines.
Maybe the fans have become 12th man, but howcan arsenal become their own 12th man. pffft
Very beautiful article. Well thought through and balanced.
Whatever our opinions on the owners, manager or players at the end of the day we all want the same as Arsenal supporters. We’re all part of the same group.
Good article. I haven’t attended any games live since lockdown but the twelth player is coming through loud and clear over the TV. Would love to take my boys to the Emirates with such a united fanbase – oddly enough more to see the difference Gooners can make when the team is down.
The comparison with Wenger’s success in top four finishes is a valid one and I’ll confess to taking it for granted. But at the same time I think many felt we had become an elite treadmill team.
Say Arteta gets us back in the top four for the next ten years but fails to win or be truly competitive for PL title of CL. I suspect he would be dealt the same fate that befell Wenger.
We are going from strength to strength. With our twelfth man, Saliba pushing Gabriel & White for a spot, a world class striker and an upgrade on Xhaka then we will challenge for the title next year.
The travelling supporters are the best ones. They chanted tirelessly at the Villa Park, even when we were losing at the Emirates
I don’t think we would be consistent without the mental boost from the avid Gooners in England. Arsenal’s strategy in collecting likeable young players have been showing the results
We wouldn’t have won many away games if we kept the ill-disciplined superstars who can’t adapt to the team’s playing style
I think there partly is a misconception.
Arsenal/Wenger weren’t critized for “only finishing in Top 4”.
The frustration had much more to do with the lack of ability to make serious challenges for the title, and the apparent lack of focus on addressing that problem.
There is quite a big difference, IMO
But we havnt challenged for the title since Wenger ?
It’s not like fans are happy now because we have challenged for the title
I believe fans are happier now, because a slide from being title challengers many years ago, over being a Top 4 team to dropping outside Top 4, looks like not only being stopped, but being converted into progress. And a possible Top 4 at the end of the season will be celebrated for
1) Progress compared to previous 5 years
2) An important step towards more
3) All achieved with the youngest and arguably the most promising team in the league
As such not as a “trophy”.
I used the term “Elite Treadmill Team” above and I think that captures what you are saying. That’s arguably where we were in the last decade of Wenger’s reign.
It doesn’t feel like that now for a number of reasons – and AndersS you’ve described why in your three points.
Expectations rule. Wenger ‘failed’ 14 seasons in a row. Emery got 5th and made EL final yet was sacked the next season. Arteta ‘failed’ his first two seasons. If we finish 5th this season or next he will branded a ‘failure’. Player/fan relationship is a debatable subject. Players are regularly paid more in a season than most fans will be paid in a lifetime. How many fans will meet let alone hang out with players regularly? 60,000 strangers watching players they will never meet in games they have no influence over is like voting in an election where nobody reads the mark you leave on a piece of paper but we are told we ‘have had our say’. Football like religion is as much in the mind as in the flesh. After a win the players often say how important the crowd was but rarely mention the crowd when they lose. The Manager talks about character when the team wins but rarely when the team loses. Striving for an elusive goal remains an addictive opiate for football fans which never fades. The Grecian urn comes to mind. They say doing the same thing over and over hoping for a different result is madness. By definition then 95% of Football fans are mad. Not anyone on JustArsenal I might add.
Why not, Fairfan? I admit that I am susceptible to the madness that you described here, and as many posters would say, that is the thrill of supporting a team wouldn’t you agree?