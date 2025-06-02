Arsenal have identified major targets to strengthen their right-wing

Arsenal have drawn up an ambitious shortlist of right-wing targets as they look to strengthen their attacking options during the summer transfer window. The Gunners are seeking to add depth and competition on the right flank, particularly with concerns about over-reliance on Bukayo Saka.

According to Just Arsenal sources Nico Williams, Kang-In Lee, Rodrygo, Leroy Sané, Ademola Lookman, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and Bryan Mbeumo are among the names on the Gunners’ shortlist for the right-wing role.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is understood to be the club’s primary target. The 21-year-old winger has impressed with his explosive pace and direct style of play. His €50 million release clause adds complexity to any deal, but Arsenal are said to be working seriously behind the scenes to secure his signature.

Should they fall short in their pursuit of Williams, the club have lined up several alternative options. All are being closely monitored as Mikel Arteta and the recruitment team weigh up the right profile to suit Arsenal’s tactical setup.

Arsenal Assess Free Transfer and Premier League-Proven Options

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané is being considered as a potential free agent signing, with his contract nearing its expiry. His previous success in the Premier League with Manchester City and his experience at the top level make him a valuable option. Arsenal view him as a player who could make an immediate impact while adding maturity to the dressing room.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is another name under serious review. He has already proven himself in the Premier League and could offer a reliable alternative if Arsenal prefer to pursue domestic targets. Mbeumo’s work rate and versatility across the front line are believed to appeal to the coaching staff.

Lookman and Bynoe-Gittens Also on Arsenal’s Radar

Ademola Lookman is also attracting attention after a standout season in Italy. His pace, directness and ability to play on either wing make him a tactical asset. Meanwhile, young English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is being monitored, although Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Arsenal’s shortlist which also includes reflects a clear ambition to upgrade the right-hand side of their attack. Whether they land a marquee name like Williams or move for experienced alternatives, decisive action is expected in the coming weeks.

