Arsenal have just one player vying for UEFA Nations League title this week

Arsenal have just one player from the four teams all hoping to lift the 2021 UEFA Nations League title in Matteo Guendouzi.

The Frenchman is currently on loan with Marseille in Ligue 1, where he is enjoying a first-team role with the club. His spell has clearly caught the eye of international boss Didier Deschamps, who could well make his senior debut at the finals of this competition. The full squad can be found here on UEFA’s official website.

Guendouzi has been an unused substitute on six occasions for France, and it will certainly be interesting if he does get the chance to shine this week as his side look to try and win the competition for the first time since it’s creation.

The 22 year-old hasn’t been free of controversy in recent weeks however, as he supposedly had a falling out with one of his own team-mates Gerson, but his current club appear to have sided with the young midfielder.

This weekend saw the Arsenal loanee named as captain against Lille, seemingly a statement of intent from the hierarchy of Marseille, but the decision didn’t help them to claim any points as the home side claimed a 2-0 win.

Marseille do hold an option to buy as confirmed by Sky Sports, so it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds for Guendouzi for both France and Marseille over the coming weeks.

Patrick