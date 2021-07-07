Arsenal have lodged an official offer for Lyon star Houssem Aouar ahead of a potential move to London this summer.
According to French news outlet Le10Sport, ‘the file is progressing well’ and a deal can be wrapped up for a nominal €20 million to 25 million.
That’s a huge drop off from what the French side were asking for last summer. His current price has thus naturally alerted many of the top clubs like Atletico Madrid and PSG.
🚨EXCLUSIVE VIA @le10sport: Arsenal has just sent an offer for Houssem Aouar!
Lyon want €20m-€25m for the player.
However, Arsenal look to be the frontrunners for his signature who have officially made an offer to their French counterparts. The report further suggested that the Gunners’ manager Mikel Arteta has admired the France U21 international for a long time.
The talks with the player’s camp have been kept under wraps due to Arsenal’s preference to sign players without the news getting leaked. Nobody had a clue that the North London outfit had bid for Italian international Manuel Locatelli, until the CEO came out and put Arsenal’s name in the spotlight.
That appears to be the case with Aouar’s pursuit too. Le10Sport claims that Les Gones are open to letting their 23-year-old midfielder leave if a suitable offer arrives on the table.
In his 170 appearances for Lyon, the Frenchman has played across every midfield position, which would appeal to Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard’s in-game management was often under scrutiny last season, as he failed to turn things around when the Gunners went onto concede first.
Aouar signing has other perks too as compared to signing Leicester City’s James Maddison. First, acquiring the Frenchman’s services is more economical. Second, the midfielder has more experience of playing as a number eight than Maddison and also has a good injury track record.
With the acquisition of Aouar, Emile Smith Rowe’s development as a number 10 can continue.
It is obvious that technical director Edu must weigh all the possibilities before signing a player, if he wants to get it absolutely spot on.
Yash Bisht
This player market value supposedly was 60m a year ago now is 20-30m. I can understand why some teams decide to wait or skip on a player at times. The football market is crazy.
Agreed!
He was our target last summer and is still a target now. An excellent player, can play across the midfield, will be a fantastic addition. Also he has got age on his side.
At 23 years, with the potential Aouar has, it will be difficult to find any alternatives like him.
Most times are inflated value depends on supply n demand. Rumors media hype ups.
At such times players aplenty but giant teams have plentiful of players as well n not every player they can go after and bid.
Martinez saved 3 penalties for argentina last night&we don’t have a reliable keeper,Arteta decision making can be criminal&i don’t trust him a bit on all his targets for signing until i see them perform be it aour,lokonga,white or tavares.Arteta is just making things worse everyday
Aha, the never ending obsession of making everything about Arteta.
It was Wenger, then it was Xhaka, then it was Ozil, and now it’s Arteta.
When Arteta leaves who will take the mantle next?
Leno at 1.15 odds seems to be the favorite to take the scapegoat position.
This is an article about Aouar, but you’re making it about Arteta.
How about just being happy for Martinez and get along with it without having to whine about anything?
Eddie this is not about obsession, it’s a fact, how can we trust a coach who makes a decision to sell the better keeper and the next season we are looking for another keeper. We have saliba who has never played a single minute but yet we are trying to buy another CB for 50million. How can we trust such a coach to make the right decision on transfer.
It’s about Obsession, we all know it and see it. Hijack every article and find a way to drag Arteta into it.
Arteta and the club did what the deemed right.
Leno was one of best players before he got injured, and you guys blame the manager for sticking with someone he has been able to rely on just because someone new came in and perfromed too.
Why can’t y’all just be happy for Martinez and move on with it?
Does it have to be a discussion of blaming the manager for sticking with Leno every time Martinez comes up in a discussion?
You didn’t or the world didn’t know how that keeper situation was going to turn out. Leno is good and Marty turned out to be good also. Both are good keepers.
Well said Eddie. So tiresome how some fans hijack every topic to just get a dig in.
They weren’t especially hard saves anyway ,all 3 penalties saved was low to his left and pretty close to him and the first one they scored went through his fingers .
Facts, stop the areta bashing. The team had the 3rd best record after xmas. Just a very bad start. Give them a chance or go join the spur fan base. Who would want to join Arsenal with a fan base like our’s. Chill out for once and giveAreta and the team a chance.
Well put Eddie
Hw many penalties did he save against liverpool in the community shield? The fact that he left arsenal and became a better player shouldn’t be blamed on arteta. I am in no way justifying arteta’s decision but we all know how good Leno was before he got injured which resulted in martinez taking his place. If he isn’t doing well, what would you have said?.
Couldn’t agree more about Martinez!
As soon as I got the news he was going to Villa I knew it was a MASSIVE mistake. His performances for us in his last season made me realize that Arsenal were exceptional and even better than Leno yet, he was allowed to leave. I can’t trust the club to make the right decisions.
Some on here will still say it was the best move but all know it’s not true. Just like bringing in Willian and Co. Just more bad decision making after another. I seriously hope they have learnt from pat mistakes to rectify the issues.
Aouar as an alternative to Bissouma/Locatelli and what not?
I would go along with that.
I second that, I really love the boy, he’s fast can dribble and can score.
I am all in too!!
Arsenal should get this deal done once and for all I am beginning to grow impatient.
I hope this is true and our guys are serious about buying new palyers. Am keenly waiting for the signings.
We don’t need white. Get a RB, LB CM. Rowe will the 10 spot with willock. New winger sell, willian. And sell Auba or Laca and get a younger striker.
But not to sell Smith Rowe because there will be an earthquake in the Arsenal Football Club. He is our Generational Talent from our Academy. No Coach, no Director no Team owner should temper with him. ONLY A LOAN DEAL WITH OUT THE OPTION TO SELL may be TOLERATED.
Not even a loan mate. He is here to stay for his whole lifetime, hopefully.
Life it sev is a risk
We need found at the moment when we sold Martinez and the thing is it could be Leno or anyone at that moment in that time, assuming it was Leno we sold and he turned out to be bargain for the team that bought him, am very sure there will still be complain from the fans as well…..Well it good to be fans than being in system….. Was Leno that bad last season? NO
Was Martinez really better Leno statistically? NO
our defense was third in the league last season mind u it was courtesy of defense and leno, what are u telling me…..
Once things click and everything start to be flowing we won’t be finding scapegoat every now and then bcos I could remember the praise we were given Leno on his First season and b4 he got injured………
It will be nice to get Aour
He is utility and fantastic player I swear
I concur implicitly with you.