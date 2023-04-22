Arsenal have lost the title and Man City will slaughter us if we play like that again

We’re not ready and don’t deserve it. by Konstantin Mitov
It’s time for some harsh truths lovely Arsenal people. We are not going to win the title. We’ve given it away for nothing. That performance was shocking. In all truth, in our last 3 games the pressure was too much for us. We could t handle it.
I really tried being positive, but there’s nothing to be positive about. Fighting back from 3-1 down against Southampton is no reason to be optimistic. We shouldn’t be needing a comeback anyway. What is Ramsdale doing? Why are we making life difficult for ourselves by giving them something to hold on to?
It’s got nothing to do with ability. We’re miles better than them. I can’t stand Southampton, we fail against them every time, but as devastated as I am, it’s only our fault. We’re missing Saliba at the back, but it is what it is. I am not blaming Holding for this. It’s the entire team. We couldn’t string 3 passes, giving the ball away, even players like Zinchenko with all the experience of winning titles.
I must say now that we threw it away, and we’re not winning at the Etihad, especially if we play like this, I’d like to point out that we’re scared of winning. We were practically favorites for the Europa League, but we played with such negligence. If the expectations are on us we can’t do it.
This is a trait of this team for many years and I don’t know how it is fixed. I think we need to be very ruthless. Fabio Vieira was awful. Why didn’t we play Trossard? I have to look at Arteta, subs were terrible again. Late as well.
I am gutted, disappointed and I’m telling you, if you think we’re winning at the Etihad, you are deluding yourself. Best wake up now, before you realise the nightmare is a reality. I am now expecting a slapping by 5 goals, because with the rate we are giving goals away, I can’t see nothing else.
It’s hard to speak. I can’t do it. I am absolutely devasted and I just want to cry. The way we’re giving it away is just unacceptable. Unfortunately our mentality crumbled completely. It’s last season all over again. Throwing it away against silly teams. Anger, pain, frustration. I can’t. It’s done, finished.
Konstantin
Mr Negative always turns up at these times.
Happy St Totteringham’s Day to you!
Just shut up please. He’s right we lost the title and man city will destroy us. Your fake optimism is nauseating right now.
Oh another big mouth shows up drenched in pessimism and negativity. We haven’t lost the title yet and there is no certainty City will destroy us. Plastics like you back in 1989 were saying similar things when we were fighting for the title with Liverpool. They were on a run of results and before we played them at Anfield, we lost at home to Derby and drew with Wimbledon, needing to win by 2 clear goals at Anfield. No one gave us a chance and Liverpool would thrash us and take the title. I don’t expect you even know what happened in that final game. So please, shut up yourself!
A spot on article. The team has shown it has the same ongoing weaknesses in key games throughout the season, not just in the last three games. The title has gone, but more importantly it shows two major weaknesses of the last decade still haven’t been addressed. Just because some people choose to live in lala land doesnt mean the piece is negative in any way shape or form.
Why am I having the feeling that Arteta does not know how to deal with pressure when we approach the finish line??
It is true..
Last year it was Top 4
This year it’s title.
So title is all but over..
Yet another collapse…
Last year it was for top 4
This year for title..
We all knew this collapse started at Anfield but nobody was brave to accept it then..
But now it’s evident that it’s a collapse…
At least yesterday we can’t say Areta didn’t have depth…
Arteta had ESR, Trossard, yet he started with Viera who had nightmare season..
Such a shocker..
Arteta could have start with Trossard…
It was evident that immediate rise in quality when Trossard was introduced..
He had so many options..
Arteta could have moved Zinchenko in Midfield and slot Tierney as LB
He could have opted to go back to 3 when we were ahead against Liverpool and West Ham just to see out the game with White, Gabriel and Tierney as back 3
Zinchenko or Jorginho to partner Partey
Saka and Martinelli on wings
Odegaard as number 10 and Trossard and Jesus CF
The group of players which we have, Arteta can tweak or twist any tactic..
But not sure what’s wrong with him and players…
Now just hope we are maintaining our respect next week against City..
Hope City is not destroying us..
I can’t agree less with you👌
@ Kedar
On this occasion I am in agreement with you. As soon as I saw the team sheet I was convinced that we were not winning this game as it turned out. Vierira instead of Trossard if you want to go full throttle or Jorginho if you want to control the middle.
In my view 4 players played well: MO, BS, RH and GM with GJ playing well but could have played better. As for the rest of them they were not of the expected standard for PL intensity.
MA gets a 4 out of 10 for 3 consecutive weeks.
Jesus! I’m glad you’re not giving the team pep talk before the City game😆😆 Chin up, it is what it is.
Well we haven’t lost the title,so that’s an overreaction,very disappointing though this last week or so .
The Man City game is now a must win IMO but I suppose they still have the CL to contend with so never say never .
Some very sloppy performances last night form the players to to the manager,looks like then pressure as finally caught up with us .
Never thought I’ll be there one to tell Dan he was being deluded. It’s gone buddy. Over, realistically…
Of course mathematically still possible we win the title, but with our mentality and the way we are playing? Not a chance in the world!
We won’t win at the Etihad. Will be lucky not to be beaten silly in fact. And we will drop even more points in more games to come.
Deluded ! Good one 😂
Ramsdale was shocking. Vieira was ineffective, but at least he didn’t make huge mistake
Man City are in-form and Guardiola knows the inverted-LB tactic too well, so Arteta and the coaches must find another way to win at the Etihad. It could be done, as long as nobody makes huge error again
Ramsdale getting far too cocky
Thinks he’s Bobby Moore playing out from the back.
Put us right in the proverbial after 20 seconds
It does seem over but all we can do is hope for miracles. Man city game ? It will decide our fate for sure. We lose we stop dreaming, we draw then there’ll be a little glimmer of hope, we win then it goes back to a 50/50 scenario.
Even if we beat Man city, we will remain underdogs in this race and rightfully so. Lately we’ve been shocking honestly
If we beat city I think everything changes. It would give us the belief that we can win it, and I think we’d see a different side in subsequent games. Big “if”, though.
Arteta still has a whole lot to learn.
A modern coach needs be more flexible and adaptive to changes. In-game tactical dynamism is a major marker for success these days.
Being too rigid in all aspects of the game, be it selection or style of play only gets you this far.
Even the likes of Pep has shown considerable dynamism this season.
Arteta still has a whole lot learn.
I think the man City game is coming at the right time for us,
We are going into this game not expecting to get anything out of the game,
This is when we might shock man City (Big might),
We need to change a few players and go all out for it cause if we loose its over so I would go with this team.
Ramsdale
White. Hold. Gab tierney
Ode. Partey. Zinc
Saka. Tross. Martinelle
@JW
I quite like your team. Not too dissimilar to mine.
First and foremost Arteta has to show maturity.
We should not go to City trying to win it but make sure we are hard to beat as there are still 6 games to go. If we go gung ho like we did against Southampton, we will loose and the title race is over.
If we get a draw against City, we still have a chance of winning it albeit a slim one as I am reasonably confident that Man City will not win all their games.
My view is a 3-5-2 formation to control the midfield and provide protection at the back as below:-
Ramsdale
3: Holding, Gabriel, Tierney
5: White, Jorginho/ESR, Odegaard/Trossard, Partey, Zhinchenko
2: Saka, Martinelli
Subs to be brought on at 60th minute and that includes Jesus or Nketiah to effect the game.
I will probably get sticks for this but I think for Arsenal to become a world class team to win the EPL and UCL, we must be able to upgrade on Odegaard, and Jesus must accept other roles for a more prolific striker to come in. We need a better defender than Zinchenko. Vieira and Holding should be sold. We need a starter CB to rotate with Saliba and Gabriel. More importantly, Arteta needs to be less rigid in terms of formation, player selection and tactics.
Meedo, how many attacking midfielders have had a better, more consistent season than Martin Odegaard?
Upgrade on Ødegaard? He was one of the better players last night.
Players at fault last night for their three goals were Ramsey, Gabriel and Zinchenko, in that order. Tell me what Ødegaard did wrong?
You might wanna watch Southamptons second goal again and who gave the ball away .
I’m with meedo ,he’s good when the team are on it but when the chips our down he’s invisible which as been the case for the last 3 games
Agree with everything you said except Odegaard. He’s a midfield gem. Send viera on loan move zinchenko to no 6, sign a defensive mid and backup left back. Sign a conventional right back and move White to deputy right CB of Saliba. Tomi can fight for his place along that back four.
Arsenal can still win the title but that will be because City collapses from too many games. But, if there is any team with the mentality, fitness and strength to win the remaining EPL, FA cups and Champions league matches, it’s that City team. It’s hard to imagine them not winning the remaining EPL matches.
The city game is our last chance. It could go very badly, I agree, but if we turn up, it will be competitive.
It does appear that we’re floundering now. Arteta is making strange decisions that seem to be costing us and even the players we bought from city with the experience of winning the title aren’t looking right. It looks like we’re not coping with the pressure at this point.
Let’s see, although it feels like it’s slipping away, it’s not over and it is still in our hands. Whatever happens, I’m behind the manager and team for next season. They’ve been great this year and the trajectory is promising.
Still statistically possible to win the league, provided Arsenal beat Manchester City at the Etihad. A gigantic turnaround required on current form, application, concentration and mentality from players and manager.
It certainly looks like we have blown our chance to win the title but it isn’t over till City win the games in hand and against us. We are in a rut and only a win at City will give us the Mental boost required to win it. Near impossible if we continue to play like this.
Offensensively we are still on the same levels we were when the season started but defensively we have dropped so badly , ever since saliba got injured and tomiyasu isn’t available to replace we’ve been leaking goals. April was the month we were all afraid of but to be honest I didn’t expect us to draw to westham let alone s/Hampton. 3pt out of a possible 9 . We need an international break now for us to regroup and restrategise, its almost like the fight has left us . As it is the title is no longer in our hands we will need other teams to do us favours not one but at least 3 , yes 3 favours and we MUST win every game that comes up.
Painful and disappointed cos I was one of those who stuck my head out and said we have already won the league. But all isn’t really lost there are still twists that can still come up in the upcoming games I will keep hope alive but the confident optimism I had is all gone. COYG.
Certainly apainful day for us all but I do try – and urge others to do so- to lokk furthe rahead than this season and count our blessings for thr undeniable fact that our belove dclub is making huge and excoting strides Yes we came up short this season and I personally think our key injuries, esp to SALIBA have been the most damaging cause .
It was always on the cards with our small (in real top quality) squad. Very small in top quality players, esp when compared to City.
Building true depth takes time and time means patience. But patience is not generally in abundance on fan sites, nor this one either.
Only positive for me is that even our expected ‘collapse’ yielded a string of annoying draws that in season’s past would have been crushing defeats.