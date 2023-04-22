Arsenal have lost the title and Man City will slaughter us if we play like that again

We’re not ready and don’t deserve it. by Konstantin Mitov

It’s time for some harsh truths lovely Arsenal people. We are not going to win the title. We’ve given it away for nothing. That performance was shocking. In all truth, in our last 3 games the pressure was too much for us. We could t handle it.

I really tried being positive, but there’s nothing to be positive about. Fighting back from 3-1 down against Southampton is no reason to be optimistic. We shouldn’t be needing a comeback anyway. What is Ramsdale doing? Why are we making life difficult for ourselves by giving them something to hold on to?

It’s got nothing to do with ability. We’re miles better than them. I can’t stand Southampton, we fail against them every time, but as devastated as I am, it’s only our fault. We’re missing Saliba at the back, but it is what it is. I am not blaming Holding for this. It’s the entire team. We couldn’t string 3 passes, giving the ball away, even players like Zinchenko with all the experience of winning titles.

I must say now that we threw it away, and we’re not winning at the Etihad, especially if we play like this, I’d like to point out that we’re scared of winning. We were practically favorites for the Europa League, but we played with such negligence. If the expectations are on us we can’t do it.

This is a trait of this team for many years and I don’t know how it is fixed. I think we need to be very ruthless. Fabio Vieira was awful. Why didn’t we play Trossard? I have to look at Arteta, subs were terrible again. Late as well.

I am gutted, disappointed and I’m telling you, if you think we’re winning at the Etihad, you are deluding yourself. Best wake up now, before you realise the nightmare is a reality. I am now expecting a slapping by 5 goals, because with the rate we are giving goals away, I can’t see nothing else.

It’s hard to speak. I can’t do it. I am absolutely devasted and I just want to cry. The way we’re giving it away is just unacceptable. Unfortunately our mentality crumbled completely. It’s last season all over again. Throwing it away against silly teams. Anger, pain, frustration. I can’t. It’s done, finished.

Konstantin

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…