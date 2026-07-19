Arsenal have made checks on Bundesliga star’s transfer – Romano

Arsenal’s search for attacking reinforcements appears to be gathering pace, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Gunners have made enquiries over RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

Mikel Arteta’s side continue to assess options in the transfer market after missing out on Morgan Rogers, who is set to join Chelsea. While Arsenal have been linked with several attacking players in recent weeks, Romano claims Diomande is another name now under consideration.

The Gunners have admired the talented winger for some time, with previous reports suggesting the club were monitoring his progress in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal make initial contact

Speaking about Arsenal’s transfer plans, Romano explained on his YouTube Channel that the club have made checks with Diomande’s representatives to establish whether a move could still be possible.

“Then, when we talk about the wingers’ market, we also have to see how Arsenal react, both in terms of wingers and strikers, because everything will depend on the opportunities that become available.

“For example, over the last few days Arsenal made some checks with the agents of Yan Diomande, currently at RB Leipzig, to understand whether there was still a chance to enter the race for the player.

“However, do not forget that Diomande already has an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, and PSG remain in negotiations with RB Leipzig. Arsenal’s calls were simply to understand the situation and to gather information on what was happening in recent days.”

Romano’s update suggests Arsenal’s interest remains at an exploratory stage rather than formal negotiations, with the club seeking clarity on the player’s situation before deciding whether to progress their interest.

Competition for Diomande remains strong

Arsenal have previously been credited with an interest in Diomande, and reports earlier this summer claimed the Gunners had been informed of the financial package required to complete a deal.

However, Romano’s latest update indicates Paris Saint-Germain remain in pole position after already reaching an agreement on personal terms with the player.

That does not necessarily rule Arsenal out, but it does mean Arteta’s side would need circumstances to change if they are to mount a serious challenge for the winger’s signature.

With Arsenal continuing to assess several attacking targets before the transfer window closes, it is clear the club are keeping their options open while monitoring developments across the market.

Whether Diomande ultimately becomes a realistic target remains to be seen, but Romano’s latest information suggests the Gunners are doing their due diligence before deciding on their next move.

Would you like to see Arsenal challenge PSG for Yan Diomande, or should the club focus on other attacking targets this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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