Arsenal have made contact over £30m-rated Juventus forward

Arsenal set to step up interest in Juventus man

Arsenal are believed to stepping up their efforts in their pursuit of Juventus winger and playmaker Dejan Kulusevski, according to Italian news outlet La Repubblica.

The Swede has been a subject of interest from the North London side for a few months now. With the huge dependence on Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, and the underperforming Martin Odegaard, signing a playmaker-winger makes sense.

Reliable journalist Di Marzio has also confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the player

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal have made initial contact with Dejan Kulusevski’s agent. Juventus value him at €35 million plus bonuses. #Kulusevski #Juventus #Arsenal #calciomercato https://t.co/9wwHiPM485 — The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFootballInd) November 30, 2021

Even though I’ve not seen much of the 21-year-old, I doubt he is the player who can solve our problems in the attacking third.

To me it just feels like an “Arteta signing” rather than the “club signing.” Despite still being regarded as a very talented player, I believe Arsenal will be better served elsewhere.

There are players who would suit our style more.

The Dejan Kulusevski to Arsenal links can disappear as quickly as they like. We need a proper goalscorer. A lethal, clinical, proven goalscorer. Kulusevski has 1 goal in 17 games for Juventus this season, and 1 goal in 20 games for Sweden. This isn’t the profile we need. — GoonerTalk (@GoonerTaIk) December 8, 2021

£30million, which is thought to be his market value, is a huge investment. But if the London side are determined to land him then a loan deal with an option to buy might be the best decision.

On loan, we can have a closer look at him and see if he can adjust to the intensity Premier League has to offer.

Strong 💪🏾

Direct 🎯

Fast 💨 Would you be happy with the signing of Dejan Kulusevski? #afc pic.twitter.com/4CCRxf5vpx — Arsenal Presser (@APresserV2) December 1, 2021

The young Swede has played 66 times for the Old Lady, scoring eight times and assisting nine. Serie A’s Best Young Player in 2019-20 wants more action on field and Mikel Arteta might provide that to him at the Emirates Stadium.

However, this news isn’t sitting right with me. Let’s see what we actually do next month.

Yash Bisht