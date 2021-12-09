Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal have made contact over £30m-rated Juventus forward

Arsenal set to step up interest in Juventus man 

Arsenal are believed to stepping up their efforts in their pursuit of Juventus winger and playmaker Dejan Kulusevski, according to Italian news outlet La Repubblica. 

The Swede has been a subject of interest from the North London side for a few months now. With the huge dependence on Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, and the underperforming Martin Odegaard, signing a playmaker-winger makes sense. 

Reliable journalist Di Marzio has also confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the player 

Even though I’ve not seen much of the 21-year-old, I doubt he is the player who can solve our problems in the attacking third.  

To me it just feels like an “Arteta signing” rather than the “club signing.” Despite still being regarded as a very talented player, I believe Arsenal will be better served elsewhere. 

There are players who would suit our style more. 

£30million, which is thought to be his market value, is a huge investment. But if the London side are determined to land him then a loan deal with an option to buy might be the best decision. 

On loan, we can have a closer look at him and see if he can adjust to the intensity Premier League has to offer. 

The young Swede has played 66 times for the Old Lady, scoring eight times and assisting nine. Serie A’s Best Young Player in 2019-20 wants more action on field and Mikel Arteta might provide that to him at the Emirates Stadium. 

However, this news isn’t sitting right with me. Let’s see what we actually do next month. 

What are your thoughts on the player? Tell us in the comments section below! 

Yash Bisht 



  1. SPH says:
    December 9, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    Yes and we used to see videos like that of Pepe……

    Reply

