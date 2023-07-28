At least Arsenal have made it clear they won’t be bullied this season

Among the many things Arsenal were accused of not being last season was that they needed to be more aggressive and ruthless to show the fight in them, especially towards the end of the season. Next season, if there’s one thing Gooners expect their team to be, it’s that they will be aggressive.
Fortunately, there’s every indication they will be that. After clashing with Arsenal in a pre-season match that his Barcelona side lost 5-3, Xavi admitted that the Arsenal he faced surprised him. The Spaniard felt the intensity the Gunners played in that game wasn’t normal; it made him feel like he was facing a Champions League side.
“I said to Mikel at the end of the game that it felt like a Champions League game because the intensity that they put was not normal for a friendly game,” said Xavi after the friendly loss to Arsenal.
“Our intensity didn’t surprise me; their intensity did.
“It’s not normal for a friendly game to be so intense or to have so many injuries or yellow cards and all that.
“They were at a very high level of intensity and rhythm that we weren’t expecting. The second half of the game meant we had a lot of things that worked well.
Although they grew into the game, Barca struggled in the earlier stages to cope with the game’s tempo, and they made lots of mistakes defensively and in possession.
If Arteta and the boys can sustain such ruthlessness in games next season, tell me why they won’t be the most challenging and most feared side in the League?
No quarter to be given!
COYG!
Sam P
If Arsenal continues to play Odegaard and Havertz together in a deep laying midfield, they will be bullied and slice open just as it was against Man United.
I think Havertz will thrive in that role when Zinchenko is inverting on the left hand side because Zinny will be able to cover for havertz defensively….
Alternatively
Having Tierney at left back ESR in that left midfield and Trossard at left wing is too spicy… As we saw against Barca
Cowwal
Yes Havertz could thrive there with Partey and Rice on either side in a deep laying midfield.
Asking Zinchenko to provide defensive cover is asking for trouble, remember it’s as a direct result of the Ukrainian at left back why Gabriel Magalhaes has been exposed repeatedly.
I strongly believe Havertz will be a massive player for Arsenal as soon as the chemistry is sorted.
I think it was Barca’s first game of the season and they were quite rusty. Let’s not get carried away my friends
ClassyGunner
I think Barcelona played Arsenal at the wrong time it is as simple as that.
Having out played in midfield by Man United, the reaction was always coming.
I happen to be observing the gaffer, he really hate loosing, Am not sure if its myself alone notice Arteta when he lost the title to the Citizens, he hardly could hold back the tears.
I think Arteta determined to entertain the Kroenkes after our disappointing display against Man United. I was surprised when he didn’t replace most of our main players at the beginning of the second half
What do you mean by your first sentence?
We lost against Man United in the US without scoring and I believe the Kroenkes were disappointed to see no goal from their expensive team, hence the goal galore
I don’t know if y’all have noticed luckily I have
Isn’t it funny how we instantly concede goals everytime Ødegaard loses possession even in the attacking third..
This is the third time since April..
Southampton home
Nottingham away
And now in the Barcelona friendly.
It just shows how the team has so much trust in him since they are all caught when it happens..
I thing Arteta have to be aware of this problem.Needs a remedy.
Have we conceded every time he lost possession or in just three instances? So have Ode lost possession in all games since April only three times or has he lost more?
Its interesting.
Sorry I didn’t mean to say everytime…but don’t you see that pattern and it’s not normal isn’t it….
for a defender to lose possession then conceding (Holdini-esque) that is normal but for an attacking midfielder it almost makes the game look scripted
Agree with the author – that’s why the Invincible were so duffu to play against… they protected each other for free were never bullied.
It takes time to get to that level, but there isn’t ine current player, apart from Viera and Odegaard (just my opinion) that will be bullied this coming season.