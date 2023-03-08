Arsenal have managed to hold on to 5-point lead without Jesus – Imagine when he comes back….

Arsenal have defied all odds to be where they are at the moment. One big stumbling block that hasn’t affected them is the lack of services provided by Gabriel Jesus.

The Arsenal No. 9 had, before the world cup break, single-handedly transformed Arsenal’s attack to one of the deadliest in the PL. It took Jesus’ introduction for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to show their best versions of themselves. Saka and Martinelli started scoring at will.

Anyway, when news that Jesus was injured and would be unavailable for months hit the airwaves, many said Arsenal’s title run was over, but that hasn’t been the case. Arteta and his boys have managed to sustain the 5-point lead they had established between them and second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal fared well without Jesus, who had single-handedly transformed them into a force. Now, as per reports, the Brazilian is back and could soon be an option for Arteta. Liverpool legend Carragher is impressed with how Arsenal have managed to perform even without the former Manchester City star, and he hinted that Arsenal’s title charge has received a massive boost with the forward’s return.

He said, “One big thing we should give Arsenal credit for, I think when Jesus got injured, they were five points clear of Man City. How long has he been injured? Three months? They’re still five points clear. You’ve got to give them massive credit for that because there were a lot of questions asked. He’s about to come back, and he was an absolute revelation in those early months.”

At this point, Arsenal will appreciate all the massive boosts thrown their way as this league campaign reaches the home stretch.

If Jesus can return and be as influential as he was before the World Cup, believe me, no one is stopping Arsenal from lifting this league title.

Review of ARSENAL WOMEN’S brilliant victory over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final ….…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….