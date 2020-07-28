Arsenal have more control on Aubameyang’s future than previously believed

The Athletic seem to have uncovered a clause in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s Arsenal contract which includes a one-year contract extension.

Gunners fans have been stressing over the future of our star-striker, with growing frustration over our club’s handling of player contracts following the recent scenario in which we saw Alexis Sanchez leave the club to join rivals Manchester United, while the controversial Mesut Ozil landed himself a monster playing deal.

Aubameyang could well be in line for a bumper contract also, although he is rumoured to be asking for £250,000 per week to sign a new deal, £50,000 less than the former German international currently receives.

Arsenal are believed to have paid the price for agreeing such a bumper deal with Ozil, and considering the vast importance for our side that PEA possesses, you couldn’t blame him for wanting such a wage.

The reason why our club has so far refused to trigger this extension, The Athletic claims is because they would prefer to agree a new deal with their key player. The report also claims that they do not wish to be seen as holding their asset against his wishes, although the main reason looks to be that the extension possesses a wage that they are also not keen to pay regardless.

Surely this will mean that our club will use this clause as a back-up option should a new deal not be agreed, while the FA Cup could well aid our chances of signing him down to a new deal, with European football accompanying the trophy.

Do we think Aubameyang will sign a new deal if we win the FA Cup on Saturday?

Patrick