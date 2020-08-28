Arsenal have more pressing needs than Thomas Partey right now

Thomas Partey is Not Optimal by AI
Would you rather spend 50 million euros + big wages on a 27 year old who, while being a very quality player, won’t address your most glaring issue from last season?
Thomas Partey is not the game changer Arsenal need. Granted, he’s a very good player and would immediately improve our midfield play, but who do you then play ahead of him? Xhaka and Joe Willock?
If after sales, Arsenal have a bit in excess of 50 million euros to improve the midfield with, then spending everything on a defensive midfielder when your midfield is crying out for creativity is quite moronic.
Mikel Arteta wants to transition to a 3-man midfield next season. Xhaka is sure to play a good part of it and yet Arteta has refused to play him as the deepest midfielder last season. Dani Ceballos played that role. If Arsenal should sign Dani Ceballos (as they should), then there’s no space for Thomas Partey anymore. Or is it a Partey-Xhaka-Ceballos midfield we are gunning for? That’s poor to me. Although it might work, all it takes is a single injury to ruin the balance of it.
I don’t think we should spend 50 million on Thomas Partey when we can get both Dominik Szbozlai and Dani Ceballos for that much. If we try to improve the overall quality of the midfield rather than just one part of it (Thomas Partey), we should be much better.
I sincerely believe we have a very good coach and that we should give him the best possible tools without bankrupting the club. If the club has money and a player like Houssem Aouar or Jack Grealish can be bought in addition to Dani Ceballos, it would be a much better midfield than Thomas Partey in addition to Ceballos. We already have Xhaka who can operate in the Partey role at an acceptable level. Buying a defensive midfielder for restrictive amounts doesn’t make sense, unless another top attacking midfielder can be secured.
It is much better to get a great attacking midfielder plus Ceballos and wait till next season to sign a defensive midfielder like Thomas Partey. Our problem was creativity and with our forward lineup, it would be a big waste to not have a top midfielder feeding the likes of Aubameyang and Nicolas Pépé.
Thomas Partey can wait.
Please name one arsenal midfielder that is of the same level with Thomas Partey. Thomas Partey is the iron we have lacked for ages now. Personally our Xhaka is no where close to Alex Song. Thomas is both the combination of Song and Xhaka. Take this from me, Xhaka is just too slow for a defensive midfielder
I think we do need a physical presence like partey, he is not a defensive midfielder he’s box to box it’s not a necessity to get a creative mid because our front 3 have good link up play with each other if you look at liverpool they do not have a creative midfielder but rely on good link up and movement to create chances
Thomas Partey signing is a must. He is not just a defensive midfielder, he is a strong box to box midfielder with pace. A good passer of the ball. if we are to have that back 3 in a 343 formation, The midfield duo have to be strong on the ball. Xhaka and Partey combination in midfield
will be a good combination in a 343 formation. Ceballos does not have the strength and energy of Thomas Partey. Xhaka is very slow when it comes to releasing the ball. his tackles most times are late. he hardly passes with his right foot. Go back and watch Athletico madrid versus Liverpool game at anfield, you will see the Partey at his very best. we should pay the 45m pounds and get him.
Our William and Pepe will provide us the much needed creativity we need next season. But Xhaka and Celballos aren’t the answers to Arsenal midfield. Hence…. Thomas Partey
I disagree. We do need more creativity but a key reason for the lack of it under Arteta has been the need to create more of a shield for the defence. If we upgrade this shield sufficiently it will (1) allow us to go back to a back 4 (also benefiting from better defenders) and therefore (2) give us more creative bodies higher up the pitch to link with the attackers
Ideally we require a defensive box to box central midfielder…Dare I say it..in the mould of Vieira…and Partey seems to fit the bill.If money then becomes available given the prospective sales of any or some of Lacazette,Guendouzi, Bellerin,AMN,Holding,Mustafi,Sokratis,Kolasinac,Torreira then a creative presence would similarly be a great addition…The priority at this time must,however,be someone who can both shadow Xhaka and protect the defence.As Arsenal proved at the end of last season results can be eeked out provided the defensive base is solidified and the team are able to exercise an effective “press”…Yes it can mean that it becomes more difficult to prise open the so called “lesser teams” who operate on a similar basis… but Arteta’s coaching abilities should be able to sort this issue out well enough during the first part of the Season at least.