Arsenal have no chance of title (says ex-Liverpool and Man City player)

There is definitely one person who can confidently rule Arsenal out of the 2023–24 Premier League title battle, despite the fact that we are only a few points away from the top of the table.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper David James on Sky Sports has written off Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League.

According to James, Manchester City always drop nine points in the final stretch of the Premier League title battle, and he believes that if they do so this time, they will hand the crown to Liverpool.

“I did a little bit of homework, and since COVID, they (City) drop around nine points on average in the run-in. That gives Liverpool about four games on average. Are Liverpool gonna lose four games? Are City gonna drop their average nine points? If so, then Liverpool are going to win the title.”

On why the defending champions dropping points doesn’t boast Arsenal’s chances, James was adamant that Arsenal aren’t in with a shout:

“I think it’s a two-horse race. I know there’s a lot of Arsenal supporters who think they’re involved in this, but personally, I don’t think that’s the case.”

David James is not a prophet, and his comments, like those of the other commentators, are just that, and we can firmly say that James having played for both our title rivals hasn’t influenced his thinking in the slightest.

But in the end, it is Arteta and his team that can decide their fate on the pitch. Whether Manchester City drop points or not, our Gunners will focus on what they can control, which is winning games, and aim to have the most points come May, proving naysayers like David James wrong.

Which we will, I am sure!

COYG!

Sam P

