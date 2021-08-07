Arsenal have no choice but to pay over the odds for our targets

Arsenal Have To Accept Inflation! by Dan Smith
Arsenal finished 21 and 13 points respectively behind the Manchester clubs last season.
Since then the Champions have recruited Jack Grealish while the runners up have brought in Sancho and Varane.
So common sense would suggest that the gap will only grow bigger between us and them if we don’t add to our squad?
That’s not even considering Harry Kane’s future, the fact Chelsea want Lukaku back and a certain Messi is a free agent.
Our recruitment team are targeting the correct calibre of talent – youngsters who could develop into world class players. Yet we can’t stop there else we will be left behind.
I have made zero secret of my fear that our owner lacks the ambition to take that extra step and it wouldn’t shock me if having spent near 80 million we now start to recoup money.
Even Stan Kroenke must realise Arsenal will get left behind if they don’t seriously invest this summer.
We have been quoted seventy million for Maddison, 35 for Ramsdale and 40 for Abraham.
To clarify that’s 140 million on two players who got nowhere near England’s Euro 2020 squad, and a keeper who only made it due to injuries.
Yet this isn’t simply a case of paying a premium for British talent.
Those we negotiate with know full well it’s vital we improve and, in some cases, can’t afford to walk away. Most realise that we are one of the sides in the UK most under pressure to improve.
None of the talent I named justify their valuations, yet equally it will be more costly to only have Laca and Auba as our senior strikers and all the responsibility on Smith Rowe to provide creativity.
Arteta knows we get nowhere near the top four without improving those areas, so if we don’t it’s because we don’t care enough.
Let’s make this clear once and for all, a Sterling or Bernardo Silva are not telling Man City they would like to swap trophies and join the worst Arsenal team in a quarter of a century.
Just like I dismissed the notion that Jack Grealish would move to the Emirates. It’s arrogant to think so, and not accepting where we are.
We can’t attract world class players at the moment.
I can give you countless examples of transfer Windows where the Kroenke Family didn’t take that next step. Stand still now and no gooners can defend them.
While wanting value is noble and smart, it’s not realistic in 2021.
If the best team in the country spends 100 million on one player, you have to adjust your budget accordingly. Remember when we were told leaving Highbury would mean we could compete financially?
The only value you could find is ringing Barcelona and seeing if you can take advantage of their financial trouble.
Ben White and two players the majority never heard of is a start, but it must be the start.
So it’s not a case of should Arsenal pay over the odds, it’s a case that they have to.
If not, it will prove to be far more costly.
Dan
That’s the talk of the decade. Now football is all about spending the money and getting what you want
Interesting analysis. And not far from the truth.
I do think, however, that smart recruiting can go a long way to saving money. Are we sure that an Aour is much less value-added than a Maddison? Is Ramsdale really much better than Onana? We could potentially buy Aour and Onana for less than half the money we would have to to spend on Ramsdale and Maddison.
I think the truth is in the middle. We have to spend money to try and improve our squad and hope to close the gap with the top 4. But we can spend our money smartly and on the right positions.
Also, we have to move much quicker than we do. We allow events to develop that prevent or might prevent us from getting our targets.
Yeah I agree. I really don’t see how we can continue to spend excessively in players who we can’t sell (without taking a huge loss) if things don’t work out. We keep putting ourselves in this position and it’s like the people running the coin have their heads in the same about it.
We’re out of Europe now ,so how much can the club take? When do we start getting into financial trouble? We need to start being smart with our signings – if any player demands a high salary to sign, find an alternative; if a club demands a huge fee, find an alternative. Otherwise, before you know it, we will spend ourselves into big trouble.
I like Madison, I wouldn’t mind Abraham, but is it really smart to spend over 100m on them and probably 200k pw in wages when similarly talented and risky alternatives could surely be had for half that amount?
I am deeply troubled with the pace of Edu and manager Arteta. Why spend so much money on one player when we can use it to get other talents that can deliver same results? To me the price tag on Madison is ridiculous. Time is fast ticking away. I don’t want to have another terrible season of EPL with embarrassing results. Please Edu and manager Arteta, should help us. I am a Gunner for life!
The problem with ‘alternatives’ is that they always your lesser choice and not the best for needs. This means you will still not have the best desired squad that suits what you’re aiming to achieve. Arsenal should go for the best available target if we can afford it. We don’t want cheap alternatives that would keep us on the same spot. We should be happy with the quality of players we are been linked with this time around. Tammy Abraham is a complete step down from the quality of strikers we’ve been having at Arsenal, so a no no for me. I’d rather stick with what we’ve got. 40m?
That’s true but please please all Arsenal fans bear in mind that we have to comply with the Epl rules of home grown players that’s why we’re going for Maddison and Ramsdale, mathematically Aouar and Onana are cheap options but we’re bind by the rules hope you get me well.
JanV, you are exactly right in that Arsenal has to be smarter in its scouting and recruitment. Arsenal could buy Aouar, Onana and Guimaraes or Bissouma with change left over for what Leicester City will want for James Maddison.
Meanwhile Edu is on holidays with his family in Majorca, putting kilometres on his jet ski, rather than doing what he is paid to do. The players Arsenal haven’t got in to address the deficiencies in midfield is one thing, the players still on the books, who haven’t been moved on is another.
The season starts on 13 August and Edu is on his fifth holiday. He’s got to be having a lend of us. Remind me again how Arsenal left Highbury and built the Emirates to compete with the best clubs in Europe.
I bet Bernardo Silva would be interested to move to Arsenal, because of money and Arteta. He’s slow and not productive like Odegaard, but he’d likely be more useful than Maddison
If only we had a manager who could get the best out of players like Xhaka Elneny Kolasinac AMN Lacazette and Aubameyang.
Just imagine if we had a manager who could get a tune out of players Arteta could not manage and sent away like Mustafi Socritis Guendouzie Saliba Ozil Mkhitarian and Ramsey.
Just for one minute think of us getting to the EL final and within one point of CL qualification from the league with a manager who could not speak English and with out Partey, Gabriel and a fit Tierney. No that would be crazy.
Next thing you will be telling me such a manager guided a small Spanish club to win the EL and gained CL qualification.
I tell you for mine if Arsenal ever got a manager like that we would back him and give him time to take us back to the top
Getting to the UEL final and finishing just a point short of UCL qualification with the greatest burden of integrating a player, with the “most expensive signing in the history of the club” tag, that he never wanted in the first place in the squad.Oh, forgot to mention that he did all this in his debut season after stepping in to replace “one of the greatest and the longest serving PL manager in the history of the club”.
VasC and had to put up with the Ozil clique undermining him every step of the way, with no support from Management or Board in implementing discipline. Then again, he is probably smiling with his contract payout from Arsenal and a fourth Europa Cup with Villarreal.
No support from the majority of fans also. From the great Arsene to Emery, if karma does truly exist I am afraid we are going to pay for a long time to come.
I hope it doesn’t!
Some fans man-hounded Wenger and that EL specialist manager, because they were influenced by the pundits and the toxic keyboard warriors. They’re doing it again to Arteta, although Arteta gave them one FA Cup trophy and the new season hasn’t started yet
Last season 13 defeats in the League and 8th place, despite being upgraded to Manager and supported in the transfer market.
One key factor that has not been taken into account in the article is that all the clubs mentioned have someone with a proven track record at the helm who has improved the players, both existing and new signings, individually and the team collectively.
Do we have that someone who has improved the players already at the club and new signings significantly?
Do we have that someone who has improved the team’s league standing?
Unless we have a “Definite YES!” for both the question, trusting that someone with any further investment in the squad will drive us farther into the piss creek.
Why is arsenal slowing in getting transfer targets done, let’s move quickly for aouer and Martinez ..right back is needed too
Edu won’t get off his jet ski in Majorca, as for Arteta and Garlick they are unsighted.
Ozziegunner Have you not heard Arteta is the new diamond eye ha ha
same old
every fans just want big name big tag signings
unlimited funds and pay whatever they wants
hospitals, vaccines, medical help, research are not necessary
there are no poverty in this world
Ok let’s ban all commercial sports competitions and freeze the billionaires’ sports businesses. So they could spend hundreds of millions for charity, despite having spent millions to help the people of their identity groups
I agree but only if Arsenal are foolish enough to only shop in the English market.
Leicester have gone out this summer already and brought one of the most DMs and promising STs in Europe (Soumare and Daka) for a combined £40m.
We’re in a rare situation where Arsenal probably have more cash than R. Madrid, Barcelona and most of Ligue 1, so if we insist on trying to buy from other Premier League clubs who don’t need the money and don’t want to sell then of course we will have to overpay. It’s absolute lunacy.
We could probably get Odegaard, Aouar and Onana for the same price as Maddison. You can argue whether those are the right players of course, but the point is a valid one. The value is there to be had if you shop in the right places.
Hard to disagree with your point!
Hard to disagree with Steve, siamois because it is straight forward common sense, which is not that common (particularly amongst the Arsenal Board and Management).
Any number of players available to take your pick from:
Houssem Aouar, Renato Sanchez, Marcel Sabitzer, Bruno Guimaraes, Yves Bissouma and others without considering big money James Maddison or Bernardo Silva.
Steve I agree WHY are we looking to buy a goalkeeper who has been relegated twice for £35 or 40 million absolute CRAZY
I really rate James Maddison, but no way on this earth is he worth £70 million. Ridiculous money. Whilst Houssem Aouar is available for £25 million, Onana for £10million, there is change left for another player, maybe full back Max Aarons, if he is still available. I find it hard to understand how, with Brentford in a few days, we only have Xhaka and Elneny and Lokonga available in the midfield for that game. That is negligence and incompetence of the highest order. Like managing Fawlty Towers. Edu is Basil Fawlty and Arteta is Manuel “I know nothing”. Comedy club at the moment. We took two steps forward…..and three backwards.
👍
We need to invest in the squad if we don’t want to fall further behind. We lack squad depth and competition for places in a number of positions is non existent. We need a right back, an attacking midfielder, a defensive midfielder and a striker. Good players cost big money. We need to move on peripheral players who could generate income to fund the spending needed (Torreira, Kolosinac, Nketia, Maitland-Niles etc.)
People need to stop with”moving to the Emirates to compete with the Barca RM…of this world” rhetoric no one could have predicted that oligarchs multi billionaires.. would be taking over the PL as for closing the gap with the top clubs it is going to take a good few years between our young players reaching their peak bringing new players in getting rid of others all the while trying to be competitive in the PL and getting back in Europe patience’s going to be needed.
siamois, the oil money only accounts for Chelsea and Manchester City. Last time I looked that means five other clubs performed better than Arsenal last season and the one before.
Please look at how much Arsenal has spent (or misspent) comparative to other clubs, or the pay structure with so many players earning wages of £100k+.
The downward spiral began with the departure of David Dein and the breakup of the Invincibles. Another record is on the verge of being broken; the longest drought in Arsenal’s history without a league title. Can you see the current administration addressing this trend?
OZZIE OUR HISTORY BEGAN IN 1886 AND OUR FIRST TITLE WAS 1930-31. But since then your point is correct unless we win the title this season. Flying pigs come to mind!
As merely “Arsenal” with no prefix to our name, your point is wholly correct.
siamois If I had patience’s I would have been a DOCTOR
After seeing the mess financial mess Barcelona put themselves, I realized that Arsenal can’t be paying overboard for players signings. What happened is an eye opener for us all, there’s always a consequence for every actions taken, you can continue to buy your way to win trophies but the nemesis is waiting for you. I’m waiting to see what happens to the likes of the Manchester’s and the Arab millionaires.
Back to Arsenal, it’s obvious we don’t have the war chest to be paying 100m and the likes but they’re talents out there for us. It’s all about a vibrant and active technical team to identify these talents and poach them, which I don’t think Edu and his team are doing.
👍 Segun, also need to ensure that Arsenal utilizes the player resources the Club already has, particularly at Hale End.
As pointed out by others ,there’s value to be had in other leagues.Aouar,Obana,Dumfries etc prob for £60/70 million total.Instead of getting ripped off in the English prem on a single player.Ridiculous.
Less than a week to go to kick off and we look like starting with a weaker line up than the best option from last season .. partey out white in saka possibly on bench … but arteta knows what he’s doing
I think our problems stem from the owner Stan Kronke and believe we need an owner that has full commitment to one project not five or six where they are draining money from one business to another, We need somebody that is passionate and wealthy enough to invest in our beloved club the Russian was a prime example before giving in and moving to Everton. Arteta like Wenger is having to work with peanuts and the competition know this hence have little chance of getting our prime targets and paying £50M for a player that had villa bid £35M would have been accepted.
The most sensible thing we should do is to hire the recruitment manager at Leicester. He does a better job than any other recruitment manager in EPL.
Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton don’t do too bad also. Steve Morrow did a great job for the Academy, but he was “surplus to requirements”. Maybe Arsenal should look harder at what’s close to hand at Hale End?
Things Arteta should do ASAP
1. Keep Joe Willock
2. Buy Aouar for 30m pounds
3.Sell Nketiah to Crystal Palace with an option to buy back.
4. Loan out Reis Nelson
5. Sell Elneny, Kolasinac, Bellerin and Torrera. We need to trim down the squad.
6. Reduce game time for Partey and Tierney to avoid long term injuries
7. Buy Bernardo Silva(Pep has confirmed that Silva wants to leave Man city)
8. Offer Lacazette a 2 year deal
Go back to a 4141 formation.
Chambers White Gabriel Tierney
Lokonga/Partey
Pepe ESR Bernardo Saka
Aubameyang/Lacazette.
A fair summary of our parlous position DAN. NOthing to disput and the window hads been areal disappointment so far with hardlu any of our rubbisg shifted an just one major signing in EWhite Most of all for my mind is the decision to keep Xhaka and that alone will be ebough to prevent any real progress.
I FAIL TO UNDERSTAND THE SANITY OF A MANAGER WHO CAN RENEW AND EXTEND THE CONTRACT OF THAT USELESS TORTOISE.
Jon
Have you been on the pop? Normally you are so fastidious about grammar
If Roma had offered more money, we could have sold Xhaka.
What i dont understand is we are also extending the contract of Bellerin as well. Is it to raise their market value or that Arteta still have them both in his long term plans?
If I was in Arteta shoes, I will sell both Aubameyang and Nketiah.
Offer 1 year deal to Lacazette. Integrate Balogun to the first team.
First choice strikers to be Balogun and martinelli. Keep Lacazete for the experience