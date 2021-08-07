Arsenal have no choice but to pay over the odds for our targets

Arsenal Have To Accept Inflation! by Dan Smith

Arsenal finished 21 and 13 points respectively behind the Manchester clubs last season.

Since then the Champions have recruited Jack Grealish while the runners up have brought in Sancho and Varane.

So common sense would suggest that the gap will only grow bigger between us and them if we don’t add to our squad?

That’s not even considering Harry Kane’s future, the fact Chelsea want Lukaku back and a certain Messi is a free agent.

Our recruitment team are targeting the correct calibre of talent – youngsters who could develop into world class players. Yet we can’t stop there else we will be left behind.

I have made zero secret of my fear that our owner lacks the ambition to take that extra step and it wouldn’t shock me if having spent near 80 million we now start to recoup money.

Even Stan Kroenke must realise Arsenal will get left behind if they don’t seriously invest this summer.

We have been quoted seventy million for Maddison, 35 for Ramsdale and 40 for Abraham.

To clarify that’s 140 million on two players who got nowhere near England’s Euro 2020 squad, and a keeper who only made it due to injuries.

Yet this isn’t simply a case of paying a premium for British talent.

Those we negotiate with know full well it’s vital we improve and, in some cases, can’t afford to walk away. Most realise that we are one of the sides in the UK most under pressure to improve.

None of the talent I named justify their valuations, yet equally it will be more costly to only have Laca and Auba as our senior strikers and all the responsibility on Smith Rowe to provide creativity.

Arteta knows we get nowhere near the top four without improving those areas, so if we don’t it’s because we don’t care enough.

Let’s make this clear once and for all, a Sterling or Bernardo Silva are not telling Man City they would like to swap trophies and join the worst Arsenal team in a quarter of a century.

Just like I dismissed the notion that Jack Grealish would move to the Emirates. It’s arrogant to think so, and not accepting where we are.

We can’t attract world class players at the moment.

I can give you countless examples of transfer Windows where the Kroenke Family didn’t take that next step. Stand still now and no gooners can defend them.

While wanting value is noble and smart, it’s not realistic in 2021.

If the best team in the country spends 100 million on one player, you have to adjust your budget accordingly. Remember when we were told leaving Highbury would mean we could compete financially?

The only value you could find is ringing Barcelona and seeing if you can take advantage of their financial trouble.

Ben White and two players the majority never heard of is a start, but it must be the start.

So it’s not a case of should Arsenal pay over the odds, it’s a case that they have to.

If not, it will prove to be far more costly.

Dan