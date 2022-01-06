Arsenal have no “serious bid on the table for Aubameyang” – Newcastle not interested

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to have fallen out very badly with Mikel Arteta and has been stripped of his captain’s armband. He was left to train alone before he went to AFCON, and we are not expecting him back for at least a month. It could be that he has played his last game for the Gunners, but with his age and massive wages it will not be easy to find suitors willing to take him on.

It was thought that Newcastle were rich enough and desperate enough for a striker that they could have been interested, but according to Fabrizio Romano, they are looking for a much younger player for that position.

This is what Romano said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube Channel: “To be honest, it’s a very complicated situation from the transfer market point of view and also when I ask people close to Arsenal, because they don’t have a serious bid on the table for Aubameyang. We have a lot of rumours about Newcastle and other clubs, but as of now, it’s nothing advanced,”

“From Newcastle, I’m told they have different priorities. Their priority is young strikers at Newcastle, they want experienced players like Kieran Trippier would be, but they also want young talents and that’s what they want to do with a striker.”

Of course there is no certainty that Arsenal are even trying to find a buyer, although there have been many rumours, but can anyone seriously suggest who would buy him?