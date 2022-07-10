Arsenal have not improved the team yet, only replaced what was lost

So far this summer Arsenal have done well replacing what was lost. Gabriel Jesus should replace most of what Arsenal lost when they let both Aubameyang and Lacazette go for free.

Marquinhos should provide a back up option for Saka on the right, if, as expected, Nicolas Pepe moves on.

Fabio Vieira provides relief for Martin Odegaard at the attacking midfield spot, and given his assist numbers he should provide more in that role than the current back up, Emile Smith Rowe.

Matt Turner is a decent player but he is not on the same level as Bernd Leno, and has not played in a competitive league; which could cost the Gunners if he has to see prolonged action. However, Arteta has not rotated his keeper much, so if Ramsdale is healthy, Turner may be adequate for spot duty in domestic cups.

Characterising this window as having improved the team is, however, wishful thinking. So far, the window has been more about replacing what has been, or is expected to be, lost.

In order to improve the team Arsenal need to address the three areas that hurt them so badly last season; Goals and assists from central midfield and quality in depth at fullback.

At central midfield, Youri Tielemans and Sergej Malinkovic-Savic have both been linked and either would add exactly what the Gunners lack most. Either player is probably worth 2-4 wins over the course of a season.

At fullback, Arteta seems unwilling to make a change at right back; which given how obvious Cedric’s failings were during the run-in, seems silly. Keeping Bellerin for the final year of his contract and shipping Cedric out would be the smart move, but Arteta loves Cedric and Bellerin wants to play; so that scenario is unlikely. Aaron Wan Bissaka is unwanted at Man United and would not match Bellerin, but would offer significant improvement over Cedric.

On the left Lisandro Martinez not only addresses the need for back up for the oft-injured Tierney, but depth at holding midfield behind the equally fragile Thomas Partey. Sadly, it is hard to see Arsenal winning the battle with Manchester United on that front unless they are willing to overpay on fees and wages; given Martinez’s relationship with Ten Haag.

In any and every scenario, Arsenal still need more signings….

Paul35mm

—————————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic