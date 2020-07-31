Arsenal have one demand of Barcelona as they look to agree Coutinho deal

Arsenal will ask Barcelona to pay some of Philippe Coutinho’s wages as they close in on signing the former Liverpool midfielder, on loan.

Coutinho has been a target of the Gunners since it emerged that Bayern Munich will not be taking up their option of making his loan deal permanent.

The Brazilian is unwanted at Barcelona and when he returns, they will look to ship him out on loan again.

Sun Sport claims that Arsenal has emerged as frontrunners for his signature after Mikel Arteta told the club to sign the Brazil international.

The major sticking point in reaching an agreement between Arsenal and Barcelona is the player’s wages.

He currently earns £240,000 weekly, and Arsenal is unable to pay him all that alone, so they will ask the Catalans to agree to pay some of that while they take him on loan.

Barcelona will like to sell him outright, however, they know that they will struggle to get buyers due to the impact of covid19 on clubs around Europe.

Arteta will most likely be happy to have a player like Coutinho in his team because he has played in the Premier League and thrived in it.