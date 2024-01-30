Arsenal have released a very impressive set of accounts for last season

Arsenal fans may be disappointed with the team’s on-field performances tht season, missing out on both the UEFA Champions League and exiting the Europa League in the round of 16, but off-field work has been very successful.

The lack of significant player sales may be a cause for concern among the fanbase. However, beneath the surface, a different story emerges – one of financial success and strategic planning.

Despite the setbacks, Arsenal has achieved remarkable revenue records across all key categories. This unexpected financial triumph suggests that the Kroenke family and the Arsenal Board are adeptly steering the club through a reconstruction process while maximizing its financial potential.

While some may lament the absence of Champions League football impacting the club’s ability to splash even more cash in the transfer market, it is crucial to recognize that Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules are the current hurdle.

The willingness to spend is there, as demonstrated by last summer’s booming shopping spree. Arsenal is patiently biding its time, eagerly awaiting the right conditions to resume strengthening the squad.