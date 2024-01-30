Arsenal have released a very impressive set of accounts for last season

I have just read these latest figures from the Arsenal accounts for last season 22/23, and I must say they are extremely impressive
Here are a few bullet points: The Arsenal earned 553 million euros in season 22/23 up 23% on 21/22 season.
This is the first season in it’s history that over 500 million euros has been recorded.
TV rights recorded at 220 million euros – up 28%
Commercial earnings were at 195 million euros – up 17%
Match Revenue 118 euros – up 26%
Salaries to revenue at 51% down from the 75% high from the two previous seasons.
There are now 25 different sponsors at the club, also a new record.
Arsenal’s ability to achieve financial success amidst on-field challenges is a testament to the prudent management by the Kroenke family and the Arsenal Board. As fans wait for the lifting of FFP restrictions, there is optimism that the club is on the getting ready for another successful delve into the transfer market.
The financial foundation has been laid; now, it’s just a matter of time before Arsenal unleashes its economic prowess to propel the team back to footballing glory. The countdown to the next shopping spree has begun and now Arteta just needs to turn our success into trophies on the field.
What do you think of those figures fellow Gooners?
ken1945