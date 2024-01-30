Arsenal Financial News Arsenal News

Arsenal have released a very impressive set of accounts for last season

I have just read these latest figures from the Arsenal accounts for last season 22/23, and I must say they are extremely impressive

 Arsenal fans may be disappointed with the team’s on-field performances tht season, missing out on both the UEFA Champions League and exiting the Europa League in the round of 16, but off-field work has been very successful.

The lack of significant player sales may be a cause for concern among the fanbase. However, beneath the surface, a different story emerges – one of financial success and strategic planning.

Despite the setbacks, Arsenal has achieved remarkable revenue records across all key categories. This unexpected financial triumph suggests that the Kroenke family and the Arsenal Board are adeptly steering the club through a reconstruction process while maximizing its financial potential.

While some may lament the absence of Champions League football impacting the club’s ability to splash even more cash in the transfer market, it is crucial to recognize that Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules are the current hurdle.

The willingness to spend is there, as demonstrated by last summer’s booming shopping spree. Arsenal is patiently biding its time, eagerly awaiting the right conditions to resume strengthening the squad.

Here are a few bullet points: The Arsenal earned 553 million euros in season 22/23 up 23% on 21/22 season.
This is the first season in it’s history that over 500 million euros has been recorded.
TV rights recorded at 220 million euros – up 28%
Commercial earnings were at 195 million euros – up 17%
Match Revenue 118 euros – up 26%
Salaries to revenue at 51% down from the 75% high from the two previous seasons.
There are now 25 different sponsors at the club, also a new record.
 Arsenal’s ability to achieve financial success amidst on-field challenges is a testament to the prudent management by the Kroenke family and the Arsenal Board. As fans wait for the lifting of FFP restrictions, there is optimism that the club is on the getting ready for another successful delve into the transfer market.
The financial foundation has been laid; now, it’s just a matter of time before Arsenal unleashes its economic prowess to propel the team back to footballing glory. The countdown to the next shopping spree has begun and now Arteta just needs to turn our success into trophies on the field.
What do you think of those figures fellow Gooners?
