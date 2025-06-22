Arsenal have revived interest in French midfielder

The Gunners have reignited their interest in French international Eduardo Camavinga as they prepare for the likely departure of a key midfielder. Contract negotiations with Thomas Partey remain at a standstill, making his exit from North London increasingly probable. While the club is set to announce the signing of Martín Zubimendi, it is clear that at least one more midfielder will be required.

As a result, Arsenal have returned to a player they previously targeted back in 2021.

Camavinga back on Arsenal’s radar amid Partey uncertainty

According to Defensa Central, the Gunners are “very interested” in signing Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga. The report also claims Arsenal believe a bid in the region of, or slightly under, €50 million could be enough to secure the midfielder after an inconsistent 2024-25 campaign.

The same report also links the club with an interest in Aurélien Tchouaméni, though it is made clear that Real Madrid do not wish to sell either player. Still only 22 years old, Camavinga is viewed internally at Madrid as a long-term asset with room to develop, particularly under the guidance of incoming manager Xabi Alonso. His minutes were reduced last season due to injuries and inconsistency, with just 35 appearances across all competitions, marking his lowest tally since joining the club.

It is not the first time Arsenal have been linked with the midfielder. The Gunners were heavily interested during his breakout season at Rennes in 2019-20, and those links continued before he completed his move to Madrid in 2021.

A Partey replacement with age, versatility and pedigree

Should Arsenal choose to act on their renewed interest, there would be plenty of positives to consider. Camavinga’s versatility would likely be the most attractive quality. He is capable of playing across midfield and even at left-back. His agility, defensive instincts and tactical intelligence make him a strong candidate to replace Thomas Partey.

At 22, he still has significant development ahead, yet already brings considerable experience. The Frenchman has amassed 180 appearances for Real Madrid, winning multiple major honours in the process.

That said, with Real Madrid reportedly unwilling to sell, should Arsenal focus their efforts on more attainable targets?

Benjamin Kenneth

