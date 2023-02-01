Arsenal have saved millions in January – enough to fund Declan Rice in the summer

Arsenal was lucky in terms of the January transfer window. They were willing to spend a lot of money, but these expensive deals fell through.

Some Arsenal fans may be disappointed that, despite the club’s willingness to spend big on top targets Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo, they did not get the pair.

But don’t you think that because Arsenal didn’t overspend this winter but was willing to do so, spending big in the summer transfer window won’t be an issue?

According to the Guardian, Mikel Arteta has already decided who he wants for the summer. According to the publication, Arteta wants to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, something Chelsea and Manchester United have failed to do.

Signing the Hammer will be difficult, but with the 24-year-old’s contract expiring in 2024 and a reasonable offer, he could be acquired easily with the funds we have saved from Mudryk and Caicedo.

If Arsenal is willing to spend more than £70 million on Mudryk and Caicedo, spending money to fulfil Arteta’s wish to land Rice will be no problem.

"Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta, who has drawn up plans for where the West Ham captain would fit into his team," writes The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg.

