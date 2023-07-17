Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal “have several advantages” in the race for Romeo Lavia

Arsenal to continue investing with bid for prodigal youngster 

The Gunners have not shied away from spending big money this summer, splashing the cash on players such as Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. 

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last season, the club is hoping to go one step ahead next season, by finally coming out on the top after 18 years. 

And they are doing everything in their capacity to ensure that they don’t come short. After already making three marquee signings, the North London outfit are planning to make a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.  

As Thomas Partey’s move away from the club looks imminent, the Gunners would need additions in that department despite signing Rice from West Ham United. 

Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Arsenal will come back to the table for the negotiations of the 19-year-old. 

Sacha said in a tweet, “Be caution to the comeback of Arsenal on the Romeo Lavia’s case when Thomas Partey transfer to Saudi Arabia will be completed. He’s the main option but not the only one and they will not hesitate and actually have several advantages on their hands that could switch the balance into the deal of the Belgian midfielder this summer.” 

He concluded, “Epic fight incoming.” While the first part of the tweet sounded optimistic, he ended the tweet by stating that the competition for his services will be immense. 

Liverpool is just one name which is pursuing the signing of the Belgian. But Arsenal certainly have a lot of advantages. The first one being the allure of being in the Champions League. 

While the other one being the opportunity that the club gives to the youngsters, and being the youngest team in the league certainly sends out a strong message. 

Let’s see how the situation will unfold in the giving months. But if they can convince Lavia to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium, it would turn out to be another statement signing by Edu and co. 

Writer – Yash Bisht 

