Arsenal have simply saved money in unacceptable transfer window

All season long I have been accused of having an agenda against Arsenal’s owners.

It’s because for years I can point to examples of where the Kroenke Family failed to show ambition when we needed to make that step.

Arsenal have a chance of making the top 4. Out of us, Spurs, Man United and West Ham, whoever puts a consistent run together could qualify for the Champions League.

Despite though clear evidence since December that Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are not good enough at this level, the Gunners have turned round and essentially told Barcelona that if they pay his wages, they can have Aubameyang for free!

A few days ago, a reader said it was wrong to accuse the club’s priority this window of being to slash the wage bill.

What else do you call a club who having not scored in 4 consecutive fixtures, essentially ripping up a player’s contract just to save 25 million?

Add on a couple more when you consider Chambers and Kolasinac have been released this January and Balogun, Niles and Mari loaned out.

Further revenue will be saved when Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave in the summer.

That’s right, the two strikers we now have to trust to fire us into Europe won’t even be in North London come the summer.

Factually our squad is weaker than it was a month ago and quite simply that is unacceptable.

There’s no way Mikel Arteta with a straight face can argue that his employers have done everything possible for the Gunners to be the best they can possibly be.

The Spaniard made it clear from early December he wanted Aubameyang out.

Edu should have been spending every hour since finding an alternative. That’s his job, something he gets paid a lot of money to do.

I want to hear something in the next few days that clarifies our recruitment policy.

Tell us Auba has done something which makes his position untenable, inform us that he refused to say sorry.

Heck, plead that we are in financial trouble, because at least then this makes sense.

A manager’s job is to get the best out of the resources he has. Either I have to accept our manager just gives up on talent, or slashing the wage bill is a priority.

By the way …. yes, I’m negative.

I don’t know how my club has got to this point.

Instead of pushing to make the top 4 we are giving Aubameyang to Barcelona for nothing, with the Kroenke Family realising some Gooners now accept it.

Anyone who defends this does not have Arsenal’s best interest at heart.

Dan Smith