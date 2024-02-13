Arsenal have SIX top-rated players in the Team Of The Week after West Ham rout

West Ham lost 6-0 to our Gunners over the weekend. The goals came from William Saliba, Bukayo Saka (2), Leandro Trossard, Gabriel, and Declan Rice. The way Arsenal played made it clear that they might not need to be questioned as a title favorite after all.

Against West Ham The Gunners showed up; they were incredible. It was even easier for WhoScored to come up with their team of the week. Six Gunners made their team of the week, which was really cool.

The Arsenal players’ ratings were these:

Gabriel 8.24

William Saliba 8.30

Declan Rice 9.84

Martin Odegaard 9.22

Bukayo Saka 9.67

Leandro Trossard 8.84

Seeing how well Arsenal dominated that team of the week makes me think that our Gunners have the quality needed to sustain the title charge. After Arsenal beat West Ham, Fabrizio Romano talked about what a great team they are. He praised Arteta as a coach and appreciated the quality of his squad. He even tipped them to win the Champions League. I think all he said is reflected in the fact that six Gunners made WhoScored’s team of the week.

So what did the European transfer guru say? In case you missed what he said, here it is: “I’m not surprised by Arsenal’s emphatic win at West Ham and their recent improvement in general; I was always backing Arsenal despite poor form in December.

“Their coach is great, the team is very good too, and I’m sure they will do very well in Champions League. For sure, to win 6-0 away from home like this is a big statement, showing how focused and hungry they are.

“You can’t help but be impressed by players like Rice or Saka or the others; now we know they are all top top players.”

Daniel O

