Arsenal have sold an amazing 25,000 tickets for the Women’s NLD against Tottenham

Arsenal have sold 25,000 tickets for next month’s women’s North London Derby as WSL clubs continue to thrive off the success of the Lionesses winning Euro 2022.

After England beat Germany to win the European Championship, the women’s game has seen a boom in ticket sales.

Arsenal’s website crashed last week as fans scrambled to get tickets for their derby with Spurs at Emirates Stadium next month.

The club have now confirmed that 25,000 tickets have been sold and they are hoping to shift even more before the game on September 24.The game date is ideally scheduled during an international break in the Premier League calendar, and tickets are affordably priced. An adult ticket is £12, while concession tickets are just £6.“The north London derby is a fixture that belongs at the Emirates Stadium, so we’re delighted to be able to confirm the match will be played there once again this season,” said Arsenal Womens manager Jonas Eidevall. “The support we had from the fans at the Emirates last season was incredible and we’ve seen during the Euros how much demand there is to watch the biggest games at the best venues. I can’t wait to get back out there in front of the Arsenal supporters.” Support for the North London Derby has been incredible. Let´s see if fans can keep this going and fill out the upper tier at Emirates Stadium? That really would be an incredible achievement! Have you got your tickets yet?

