Arsenal have sold an amazing 25,000 tickets for the Women’s NLD against Tottenham

Arsenal have sold 25,000 tickets for next month’s women’s North London Derby as WSL clubs continue to thrive off the success of the Lionesses winning Euro 2022.
After England beat Germany to win the European Championship, the women’s game has seen a boom in ticket sales.
Arsenal’s website crashed last week as fans scrambled to get tickets for their derby with Spurs at Emirates Stadium next month.
