Arsenal have spoken to the entourage of top Serie A star

Arsenal remains in the running to sign Paulo Dybala as a free agent at the end of this season.

It is a bold move by the Gunners, considering the Argentinian is one of the biggest players in the world.

Juventus has decided not to renew his contract with them, which has made him available for a free transfer, and another club can enjoy his talents from next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side believes they can sign the 28-year-old despite having not secured Champions League football yet.

They have been looking around for quality players to add to their squad in the summer, and he is one of their targets.

ESPN claims the Gunners have contacted his entourage about a potential summer transfer. But Tottenham and some of his other suitors have also been in talks with his camp, which means the competition for his signature is serious.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dybala is one of the biggest players in the world, and it would be a brilliant coup to add him to our squad.

The forward has been injury-prone in this campaign, but when he is fit, he is a game changer, and Arsenal will become stronger with him in their squad.