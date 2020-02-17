Arsenal have taken one huge step in their progress under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal continues with their upward trajectory under Mikel Arteta.

No one should get too carried away with the 4-0 win over Newcastle United, they are not a top side by any stretch of the imagination but the win does extend the mini unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games.

Arsenal has lost just one game in ten in all competitions since Mikel Arteta took charge, that is quite impressive considering the state the team was in when the Spaniard was employed.

No one is saying that Arsenal are now a formidable side, but they are certainly a far better side than they have been all season long and the win over Newcastle was the culmination of what Arteta has brought to the club.

Drawing so many games has not been good, everyone knows this including the players and manager but some perspective is required.

Only Liverpool has lost fewer games than Arsenal, Man City and Leicester City have lost the same number of games as Arsenal, six, Tottenham and Man Utd have lost eight apiece and Chelsea nine.

Of course, wins have been scarce, just seven this campaign, that is fewer than even Newcastle but once Arsenal does start converting the draws into wins then the table will look a lot different.

The win over Newcastle yesterday was a huge step because it was a game that could have easily been a banana skin, Newcastle has beaten some huge teams this season but they could not live with Arteta’s men in the second half.

Arsenal are far from being the finished article, they still have a long way to go but they are now heading in the right direction and that is all we can ask for right now.