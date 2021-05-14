Arsenal have the advantage in race for relegated EPL midfielder

Arsenal’s assistant coach a big admirer of club’s transfer target

Mikel Arteta’s right-hand man Albert Stuivenberg is apparently a huge fan of Sheffield United’s Sander Berge.

The duo have previously worked at Belgian club Genk, thus Stuivenberg is clear of what the Norwegian can bring to the lackluster North London side.

The 23-year-old’s release clause is believed to have dropped to £35 million pounds, after Sheffield United got relegated last month from the Premier League.

When the midfielder was a teenager at Genk, Stuivenberg said, as reported by SkySports: “At 18 he is already very mature. He is intelligent, reads the game well, and takes the initiative. He has the potential to become a future leader.”

Given the player’s age and current market value, signing Berge would be an enticing prospect.

The midfielder is a good reader of the game and has the required athleticism to cover huge spaces at the middle of the park, something the club has craved this season.

Arsenal’s major concern this season at midfield has been the lack of athleticism and consistency.

After letting the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira go, Arsenal started the campaign with only three defensive midfielders in Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny.

The trio have, on a bigger scale, failed to make a significant impact this campaign. And even though Arsenal acquired Thomas Partey on deadline day from Atletico Madrid, he has been far too injury-prone and lackluster, like his midfield mates, but the Gunners would hope that their 50 million signing improves next season, with a good pre-season behind him.

They will also hope to complement his strengths with another central defensive midfielder. Xhaka, Ceballos and Elneny don’t look like the players who can help Arsenal get to the next level.

Thus, signing a partner for Partey would be one of the major priorities at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Yves Bissouma, Berge, Nabil Fekir, Guido Rodriguez have all been linked to a move to London. It will be interesting to see who Arsenal will end up signing in this pandemic-hit transfer market.

Yash Bisht