Arsenal have the best connection with the fans in over 50 years – Just listen to Tomiyasu..

I was delighted to read that our 25 year old Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu had just signed a new contract. But it wasn’t just the fact that he had committed his future to the club, it was what he said that impressed me.

Quote: “I’m so happy to extend my contract because Arsenal is one of the best clubs in the world. It’s a dream to play for this club.”

So far, so good, and I would expect nothing less – but it’s what he then went on to say, that really impressed me.

Quote: “The connection between the players and the supporters is a different level. That’s what makes it more special. I’m playing for Arsenal and that means I’m playing for the Arsenal’s supporters. So that’s why I dedicate my life for this club and for the supporters.

I want to give them something back. I want to achieve something. I want to win something with my team mates, with the supporters.”

Now this made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up as a supporter of The Arsenal. Here was a player including us in his aspirations, his dreams and his thinking.

We’ve been reading from to different viewpoints on JA, regarding the” arrogance” of the fans and the woeful input of players – but this message from Tomiyasu cuts through both of these views, as it shows two things.

1. The players don’t see any “arrogance” from the supporters, they join in with us in wanting to succeed.

2. There can be no player giving “woeful” performances since signing for the club, as it wouldn’t and couldn’t be possible with the mindset of a player such as Tomiyasu.

Now WHO has bred this mindset that links players to supporters in such a way? None other than our manager Mikel Arteta.

He has been taken to task over his celebrations, his antics on the touchline, his backing of the players and the calling out of decisions made by referees, both on and off the pitch.

Not since the days of The Invincibles and the lead up to our CL final, have I witnessed such a bond between everyone involved with the club, and I go back to 1952 when I first went to Highbury.

Of course we all want trophies and CL football, but if we fail to win the PL and/or the CL, I’m witnessing a complete turn around within the club from the last season of our greatest manager Arsene Wenger.

We are playing great football, we have a owner who is backing the club to the hilt and it’s brilliant to know that we are included as part of this.

Merci Mikel – and can we stop this nonsense about arrogance and woeful views? It just doesn’t fit the scenario if one thinks about it… don’t take my word for it, take Tomiyasu’s!!!

ken1945

