Arsenal have the chemistry and unity, but do they have the belief?

What good is chemistry and unitedness if we don’t win?

Under Unai Emery we clearly lacked passion and chemistry but under Mikel Arteta that is very much apparent. All well and good if we win, but when we lose not so much…

Speaking out to the Arsenal website after the 1-0 loss to City Mikel Arteta has praised the boys for their team spirit, stating:

“I’m very encouraged because I see the progress every day. I see how united they come in, I see the chemistry that they are creating them, how much belief they have in what we are trying to do.”

Of course the way our boys have come together with regards to being united with chemistry, playing as one team, playing for each other during games and training, and showing how they all get on with positive smiles and laughs. In contrast to the Emery days, this is all well and good, as we wouldn’t want there to be bad blood – we saw what happened during the famous Xhaka incident towards the end of last year, it was all doom and gloom – but if we do not pull out wins and get the three points to move forward during the season, then just how far will the united chemistry get us on the pitch?

We need a balance of chemistry, unity and a belief and tactical knowledge to be able to perform well and win every game. Easier said than done we know that, but given that we have the first part, surely the belief and tactical knowledge shouldn’t take too long.

If we go into every game as if we are at Wembley and are playing for a cup then maybe the results will be more positive but let’s keep up this team spirit and togetherness, add to it the winning mentality in each game and then and only then will we be real contenders! Gooners?

Shenel Osman