Arsenal have the hunger and energy to take the Gunners all the way to the title

To win trophies, one might argue, a team needs to be perfect in what they do on the pitch, but they also need to have passion and be hungry to win. Arsenal are certainly good; they have shown week in and week out this season that they are the best team to put your money on as far as betting on who lifts the Premier League is concerned. But are they hungry enough to go ahead and win the Premier League?

Jorginho thinks they are, as he said via Arsenal.com, “Everyone is hungry to win. Everyone is humble to work hard when it’s needed. I can see it in the changing room as well as within the staff working in the building; everyone is very happy to be here. I’m settling in very well because everyone has welcomed me.

“What makes a successful team in my opinion? Definitely hunger, but at the same time, everyone looking in the same direction.”

After years of trying, Arsenal can finally win the Premier League. You and I can agree that if they do so, this Arsenal team could be one of the greatest teams ever. Hopefully all goes well and Arteta and his boys manage to sustain the Premier League title race and reap big rewards from the hunger they’ve had this season.

Jorginho believes this Arsenal team has what it takes to continue soaring, as he also claimed, “The energy is really high; it’s really good energy. I think that’s why the team is where it is, and we’re probably going to keep going this way. The team’s going to keep flying high.”

Jorginho certainly believes this Arsenal team is hungry enough, and he has won quite a few trophies in his time!

Darren N

——————————————

WATCH – Arteta is not happy with the Arsenal defenders for conceding simple goals……

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids