Arsenal have the players to get the goals following Aubameyang suspension

Aubameyang suspension has come at the worst possible time for Mikel Arteta.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been our most reliable outlet for goals, he has scored more than 70% of the goals we have scored under Arteta.

His suspension for the next three games presents a fresh problem for the Spaniard, but it is these moments that make the careers of the game’s best managers.

Arteta hasn’t had to rely on Aubameyang for goals, the attacker has simply been there for the team and he has been scoring the goals that we need, but I believe we have lots of goals in this team and now is the time for others to step up, here are some ways I think that can happen.

Firstly, I believe that playing Granit Xhaka in an advanced role or asking him to arrive late in our opponent’s box will bring goals from him.

The Swiss midfielder has one of the best shots in the Premier League, but he has been playing too deep to use that recently.

Secondly, I believe Arteta should work on Lacazette’s positioning. Lacazette remains one of our best goal scorers, but he is struggling for goals while playing through the middle this season.

I believe that he might just thrive coming on to through balls a little further to the left since he is right-footed, laying the ball to him to cut in from the left could help him end his goal drought.

Finally, there is Gabriel Martinelli. We know he can score, he is the second-highest Arsenal goal scorer this season. If Arteta trusts the young Brazilian from the start I am positive he will be able to carry the goal-scoring burden.

I know that he has scored just the once in the Premier League that it is a lot different to Europa League and Carling Cup football but with the right service I am positive that the 18-year-old will score at will.

An article from Ime