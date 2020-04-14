Arsenal have their preference when it comes to selling either Aubameyang or Lacazette

Arsenal would rather sell Alexandre Lacazette instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the next transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners face an uncertain future over the attacking duo as they both approach the end of their current contracts.

Aubameyang is entering the final year of his current deal while Lacazette will be entering the final two seasons of his current deal.

However, both of them may be on the move in the next transfer window.

Aubameyang is a target of several top sides and reports have claimed that Arsenal may cash in on the 30-year-old.

Lacazette has struggled to start games under Mikel Arteta in recent weeks and Atletico Madrid has been linked with a move for him.

However, a report in France football claims that the Gunners would rather cash in on the former Lyon man and keep hold of their captain despite the fact that they would receive a higher transfer fee for last season’s Golden Boot winner.

Mikel Arteta is keen to keep hold of Auba but the signs are he could be on his way no matter who the club would prefer to sell.

Also, one cannot ignore what is going on in the world and Arsenal may have little choice but to sell some for their more valuable assets just to balance the books, especially if the season is cancelled and Sky and BT come calling for their money back.