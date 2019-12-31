Arsenal have to be brutal and offload at least four defenders

Defenders Arsenal has to change to help Mikel Arteta and why.
Arsenal has had a tough start to their season, three managers on and they are still 12th on the league table.
The poorest part of their team this season has been their defence. Despite signing David Luiz over the summer, their defensive performances have been worse this season than the last.
Many people blamed Unai Emery’s tactics for Arsenal’s performance at the back but it hasn’t gotten any better since he left.
It is time for the players to stand up and take the blame for Arsenal’s woes at the back and I believe Arsenal have to sell some players for positive change to happen.
Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have all come of age and are expected to be the leader of this Arsenal defence, however, they have failed to lead and I believe they all have to leave for Mikel Arteta to succeed.
Mustafi has been at the Emirates since 2016, but he is easily Arsenal’s worse defender of the decade. He has been given opportunities under four different managers, but he can’t seem to take his chances. He will never be good enough.
David Luiz was once the most expensive defender in the world, but the Brazilian is at the twilight of his career and should be playing in China.
Sead Kolasinac has been guilty at making one error after the other since he became an Arsenal defender. There have been flashes of brilliance from him, but he doesn’t seem to have what it takes at this level.
Sokratis struggles with the pace of the Premier League. He seems to have had his best days at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal would do good to replace him.
The final reason Arsenal have to change these defenders is that they are not built to play the style of game that Mikel Arteta hopes to implement, Arsenal needs younger, faster and improving defenders.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
we can’t get rid of them all so there will have to be some prioritizing as to who goes…if there are bad attitudes send them first. Second, there may not be markets for all of them. Finally, we don’t have the replacements on hand and can’t buy enough of them right now.
And, the people we are counting on seem to be made of glass – which suggests we need a large supply.
We need signings at the back for sure, but I wouldn’t clean the house til summer or until some replacements are at hand.
Of course that leads to our other problem – money. We may not be able to buy unless we sell, depending on what the owners are willing to spend.
And that leads us back to the other interesting story about “thinking the unthinkable”. I don’t think we go down as I am optimistic that we are turning (but I know it is not out of question). Also, I don’t think that the season rests on three points at MU – but it sure would help…
And Happy New Years to all of you!
I agree that they all need upgrading, although I would keep Sokratis around as backup for another season. When he’s asked to defend and that’s it, he’s usually pretty good. He gets exposed to often when he’s asked to play it out, because he’s not a ball playing CB. He’s more an old fashioned, rough and tumble type, that boots it into row Z. Which is actually what we need the majority of time. Think how many times we’ve played ourselves into trouble over the last 13 years or so, playing tiki-taka on the each of our box.
I would definitely add Bellerin to that list, and possible even Tierney if his injury problems continue. To be honest, the entire defence needs changing bar Leno.
Martin – excellent evaluation. In fact I would sell Mustafi, Papa and Kolasenic in Jan. To cover these sales bring in Jan window Tarkowski and Dunk as CB’s, then offer PSG money for Muenier and Kurzawa who can both leave for free after 31 Jan!
In summer Saliba comes back and so Luiz can go as too old and erratic and also Chambers can go as he is too slow for this league and would not work for us!
That then leaves us:
Bellerin/Meunier
Tarkowski/Holding
Dunk/Saliba/Mavropanos
Tierney/Kurzawa
This reminds me of GG defence that Wenger inherited and added to it in early 2000’s.
Come on guys, this is so easily achievable as we are not bringing in superstars, these are hard working players who will get the job done and bring better mentality to the squad!
Jim you fixed it!!
Agreed but we need a holding midfielder to slot in alongside Lucas when Xhaka leaves. On loan with view to permanent deal with Hertha Berlin seems to be on the table this window. Add Mustafi to go and be replaced by Dunk isnt a bad idea!!
Is Saliba going to be called back from his loan? If we do these few things we might make sure relegation isnt on the cards.