Arsenal have to be embarrassed to keep losing youngsters to Man Utd

Just before Manchester United’s match against Crystal Palace, the Red Devils proudly showcased two new signings to a packed Old Trafford Stadium.

They had just completed the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce and introduced the Danish defender. However, the signing that is likely to embarrass Arsenal’s fans is that of Ayden Heaven, who also made the move to United this month.

Heaven, just 18 years old, was one of the players closest to breaking into the first team at Arsenal. Many supporters had high hopes for him, believing he would follow in the footsteps of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly and become a regular fixture in the Gunners squad. Heaven had shown great promise and seemed on the verge of being a key part of the team’s future.

However, Arsenal failed to convince him to stay, and he became the second young talent to leave the club for Manchester United in consecutive transfer windows. This departure is a blow to Arsenal, and the move will no doubt be a source of frustration for their supporters. Many are left wondering how the club could lose a young player with such potential to a direct rival.

The Gunners are certainly not proud of this record, and the situation highlights a growing problem that needs addressing. Arsenal’s Hale End academy has produced some of the league’s best young players, but they are now at risk of losing their top talent to other clubs. In the summer, Arsenal also lost Chido Obi-Martin to Manchester United, which has only compounded the sense of frustration.

It is clear that this trend must be stopped before it escalates further. One way Arsenal could prevent these departures in the future is by giving more first-team opportunities to their youngsters. If the club had provided Heaven with more game time and a clearer pathway to the senior squad, it may have been easier to convince him that staying at the Emirates was the right choice. Instead, by not giving him the minutes he needed, Arsenal allowed another top prospect to slip through their fingers and join a rival club.

It’s now time for the Gunners to reassess how they handle their young talent. They need to ensure they are providing ample opportunities for these players to develop and flourish in the first team. If Arsenal can prove to their youngsters that they are committed to their development and offer them more consistent chances at the highest level, they may be able to stem the flow of talent heading to other clubs, especially Manchester United. The time for action is now, or Arsenal risks watching their future stars leave for good.