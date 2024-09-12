Arsenal have two massive games to prove they can handle a mini injury crisis

For the last 2 seasons, Arsenal have tried to challenge for the league title but have ended up coming short. In 2022-23 they lost the title race by 5 points; in 2023-24 they did so by 2 points.

The 2024-25 is here with us, and many are hopeful this could be the season they finally pull off that deserved league win.

Well, looking at the Gunners next two league fixtures, I can’t help but feel they could easily seal their title fate.

Up next for Arsenal are clashes with Tottenham and Manchester City. Given they went unbeaten by these 2 teams last season, the Gunners ought to have confidence they can register positive results. But as much as the Gooners want to be positive, their midfield injury crisis and Declan Rice suspension have them worried.

We expect Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard to miss these two games. We expect Declan Rice to miss the North London derby due to a suspension, but he should be fit to face City.

You can’t help but feel that with these absentees, Arsenal will not be at their strongest for these two tricky fixtures.

Either way, Mikel Arteta and his technical bench will have to come up with a team that can deal with Spurs and City and get the win. Even with injuries, Champions get the job done (City has finally found a way to survive without Rodri), and if the Gunners are to finally clinch league glory, the next 2 fixtures could do much to decide that.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…