Arsenal have Wembley edge but why can’t we win away from home? (opinion)

We are able to beat our main rivals at Wembley, but why can’t Arsenal do it away from home in the league?
One big difference I see from our away games against the top sides and Wembley, is that the latter gives us the wins and the away games do not!
If only we could play all the top teams at Wembley every season instead!
Beating Manchester City in the semi-final and Chelsea in the final back in 2017 and repeating that feat again this season with the same opponents at the national stadium, albeit in the FA Cup, just shows that we can beat the top teams, but only at Wembley.
Having failed to yet again win at the Etihad for the second time in the space of four months, shows that clearly there is a mental issue with the players believing that they just cannot win away there, or away at any big side really.
We managed to beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Emirates near the end of the season but when it came to playing at Anfield in our third game of the season, again we fell to a defeat. Forward on three days and we managed to finally beat them at Anfield, but it was in the Carabao Cup and on penalties. In addition to that one win at Anfield in the cup we also beat them on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Community Shield final, AT WEMBLEY back at the beginning of the season in August.
It seems as though we perform much better in the iconic stadium against the top teams but in the Premier League, away to the top teams, we just cannot find a way to beat them and get all three points.
Playing them at home, when the time comes will show us if we can beat them or not, but one thing that can be said is clear. When we get to Wembley, we have the edge, and the mentality seems to be that we can beat anyone, as we have already seen in recent years.
Now I think we should propose to the Premier League that from now on we will play all our away games against the so called top six at Wembley, and then, well maybe then, will we achieve a successful performance and come away with all three points that we have come so near and yet so far in gaining in recent games. I guess we can always dream can’t we Gooners?
Shenel Osman
To see Arsenal look scared of playing must come from Arteta. If every game is a big tactical affair by Arteta that is silly. Let our team express themselves from the first whistle. Some may think we played OK, although to give the first 30 mins away tactically was pathetic. Just IMHO. To be scared is not the way to win football matches. I rate Arteta but to over instruct and control the players like he does, is not the best way. There was no spontaneity whatsoever.
At this rate we won’t finish in the top 6 let alone top 4
There is a big difference playing a cup game and leagues games, a lot of factors to be considered. We lost to Liverpool at Anfied and at the same Anfied, in less than a week we dump Liverpool out of the carabao cup, so it’s not Wembley factor.
OT: I noticed in this our new system (formations + tactics), MA seems to focus his attack power on lwb more than RWB, that’s why whoever plays there always perform well and are significant to our creativity and goal scoring.
I think if same thing (I. e the synergy between Saka, Xhaka, KT and sometimes AUBA) is achieve with Holding, Bellerin and pepe/willian , we could solve our creativity problems.
Just my opinion
Agree Adajim. It’s mental. Cup games and league games are not the same. Perhaps I’m wrong, but I feel like Arsenal think they can win a cup, and get one over on a side in a one-off match, but when it comes to winning a big trophy like the EPL the belief isn’t there and we buy too much into who is favorites to win the league, our previous records in stadiums and so on. This team still does not believe in themselves, and I hope Arteta can get them to believe they CAN do incredible things.
Bellerin has the most assists in the a Premier League for a fullback. Just saying…..
Everyone in the league trying to score except Arsenal, Sheffield and Fulham.
Even West ham now scored more goals than Arsenal. We were lucky to win against them ourselves.
Our away woes will continue and even at home there are other better attacking sides lower down the league than us who will make it tough at Emirates.
What an impact by Bale. He comes on from the bench and West Ham score 3.
I am in love with LANZINI of West HAM! Last minute of injury time equalizer at WHL. 3-3 AFTER SPUDS WERE 3-0 UP WITH TEN MINUTES TO GO !
I think some should start having a rethink about what the wish for or say against the manager. This is EPL every team has developed and no push over, every point gain should be cherished, I doubt we can loose 3goals advantage with MA
Jon fox, I was worried after 15 minutes when spurs went 3- 0 up.
How wrong I was,….. up the hammers🤣
Thats our glorious game Declan! I had written them off too!
Yep that’s it. Once again Spurs bottle it again!
Loved David Moyes’ reaction…. then seeing that smacked arse look on Maureen’s face – priceless!!
Come on you Irons!!!! 🔥
Ooh VVD requires surgery… Pickford really did a job on him!!
Sue I will celebrate Spurs down fall everyday of the week had we show grit and determination like Westham. We need to play to our strength which is attacking football.
Trust me I’m still frustrated over yesterday, Mobella. We could’ve got something from it if only we’d had a go! Fair play to the hammers, they certainly did have a go and it paid off!! And I loved it 😉
The 3-3 at Spurs once again shows how empty stadiums have changed the landscape of the league this season. So many bizarre results. Every game is like a practise session like an endless series of pre season friendlies. Any one can beat any one. There is no home ground advantage. An asterisk season. But covid will have the final say.
If anyone dares to question the impact of home advantage and fans show them this season. 5 games in and the league already went crazy.
With RESPOECT sHENEL, YOUR ARTICLE IS CLASIC CASE OF TRYING TO MAKE THRFACTS FOR THR THEORY. yES WE HAVE DONE BETTER AT wEMBLEY BUT THAT IS JUST COINCIDENCE imo To make out that Wembley has some magic properties forus is daft abd just wroing. I am never into conspiracy theories and leave those to those who want to promote fictional drama over reality,
REALISM FOR ME, EVERY TIME.
BESIDES, SHENEL, YOU DO FICTION SO VERY WELL AND THERE SEEMS TO NE A NEED FOR IT ON HERE.
BUT I DON’T NEED IT AND THINK IT DAFT.
Arsenal beat City and Liverpool in empty stadiums after the 17 week break when the sting had gone out of the season. Empty stadiums favour the normally fragile Arsenal player mentality
All those fans complaining about arteta playing it safe,have you seen the Spurs result,they played pure attacking football and somehow ended up drawing the match, I for one would not complain if we played poorly and still get 3point then playing exceptionally and we end up drawing or losing the match,back to the Man City match I thought it was a very tactical game and most tactical games are very boring,just watch atletico matches and you would know what am talking about,we were really good defensively we just lacked a little bit extra on our offensive game right now but am positive with time we will get it right, just trust the process and arteta..
Build from the back.
Tighten up defense.
Lower shots conceded.
Score more than the opposition.
AFC 1- 0
ALL DAY LONG
Until Mikel gets the players he requires, he will adapt to the opposition.
Win Europa
League Cup
FA Cup
Top 4
A great season.
We shall see.
Are you ready?
I’ve been ready since arteta came on board, just can’t wait to see the end
We are not scoring enough. Defense is better.
Can’t squander chances like yesterday.