Arsenal have Wembley edge but why can’t we win away from home? (opinion)

We are able to beat our main rivals at Wembley, but why can’t Arsenal do it away from home in the league?

One big difference I see from our away games against the top sides and Wembley, is that the latter gives us the wins and the away games do not!

If only we could play all the top teams at Wembley every season instead!

Beating Manchester City in the semi-final and Chelsea in the final back in 2017 and repeating that feat again this season with the same opponents at the national stadium, albeit in the FA Cup, just shows that we can beat the top teams, but only at Wembley.

Having failed to yet again win at the Etihad for the second time in the space of four months, shows that clearly there is a mental issue with the players believing that they just cannot win away there, or away at any big side really.

We managed to beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Emirates near the end of the season but when it came to playing at Anfield in our third game of the season, again we fell to a defeat. Forward on three days and we managed to finally beat them at Anfield, but it was in the Carabao Cup and on penalties. In addition to that one win at Anfield in the cup we also beat them on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Community Shield final, AT WEMBLEY back at the beginning of the season in August.

It seems as though we perform much better in the iconic stadium against the top teams but in the Premier League, away to the top teams, we just cannot find a way to beat them and get all three points.

Playing them at home, when the time comes will show us if we can beat them or not, but one thing that can be said is clear. When we get to Wembley, we have the edge, and the mentality seems to be that we can beat anyone, as we have already seen in recent years.

Now I think we should propose to the Premier League that from now on we will play all our away games against the so called top six at Wembley, and then, well maybe then, will we achieve a successful performance and come away with all three points that we have come so near and yet so far in gaining in recent games. I guess we can always dream can’t we Gooners?

Shenel Osman