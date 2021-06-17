Arsenal have yet another opening bid rejected – Why another defender?

This is one of the strangest starts to a transfer window that I can remember. So far it seems that Arsenal have been told by Real Madrid that we will not be getting Martin Odegaard back for a second season loan after Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear he wants him to stay at the Bernabeau next year.

Then we were gazumped by Aston Villa to the signing of Emi Buendia who looked like Mikel Arteta’s main target after Odegaard for the summer.

Then it seemed nailed on that the Ajax keeper Onana was a certainty to join at a very cheap price as he was banned for a year, but that ridiculously low bid was rejected by the Dutch giants out of hand.

Everyone then went on to say that the Gunners would be making Yves Bissouma, who is purported to be a big Arsenal fan, as their next midfield target after Buendia, but we have seen no mention of a bid forthcoming and instead we are being linked with other midfielders all over Europe.

Then, despite the fact that we have central defenders coming out of our ears, we now hear that Arteta has made the Brighton defender Ben White our new main target, but according to SkySports our opening bid of a massive £40m for the England international has also been rejected by the Seagulls.

Now, the last time I looked, even after David Luiz leaving, Arteta has Gabriel, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, and Rob Holding, plus Saliba and Mavropanos possibly coming back from their very successful loans. I’m not sure I understand why yet another defender should be a priority, especially at that price!

Can anyone see any pattern emerging in our rumours?