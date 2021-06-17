Arsenal have yet another opening bid rejected – Why another defender?

This is one of the strangest starts to a transfer window that I can remember. So far it seems that Arsenal have been told by Real Madrid that we will not be getting Martin Odegaard back for a second season loan after Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear he wants him to stay at the Bernabeau next year.
Then we were gazumped by Aston Villa to the signing of Emi Buendia who looked like Mikel Arteta’s main target after Odegaard for the summer.
Then it seemed nailed on that the Ajax keeper Onana was a certainty to join at a very cheap price as he was banned for a year, but that ridiculously low bid was rejected by the Dutch giants out of hand.
Everyone then went on to say that the Gunners would be making Yves Bissouma, who is purported to be a big Arsenal fan, as their next midfield target after Buendia, but we have seen no mention of a bid forthcoming and instead we are being linked with other midfielders all over Europe.
Then, despite the fact that we have central defenders coming out of our ears, we now hear that Arteta has made the Brighton defender Ben White our new main target, but according to SkySports our opening bid of a massive £40m for the England international has also been rejected by the Seagulls.
Now, the last time I looked, even after David Luiz leaving, Arteta has Gabriel, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, and Rob Holding, plus Saliba and Mavropanos possibly coming back from their very successful loans. I’m not sure I understand why yet another defender should be a priority, especially at that price!
Can anyone see any pattern emerging in our rumours?
It’s also been reported we have had a £70 million offer for Maddison turned down by Leicester.
£70m?!! £40+m for White?!!
These figures suggest that Kroenke is splashing the cash – somehow, or there are expected departures that will cancel out £110m
Don’t know what to make of any of it
White can play right back as well.
Yes a CB, RB and CDM. I will just go against my heart and trust this one.
Seems like we are up for a strange crazy summer.
If the rumors are true we have bid a combined 90 million pounds for White and Maddison.
This makes me believe we have money, about 100 million pounds to spend.
Arteta should just try and make use of the funds well.
If I were in charge, I will focus my attention on getting Bissouma first before an Attacking Midfielder, and other positions.
For Arteta to bid 40 million pounds for white, it means Mavropanos and Saliba are not in his plans.
If things go as planned for him then I see White and Gabriel as first choice. Mari and Holding as second choice center back partnership.
Well, not a bad one though.