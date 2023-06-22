“Arsenal haven’t learned their lesson” Agbonlahor reacts to Arsenal’s move for Havertz

Gabby Agbonlahor has expressed his opinion regarding Arsenal’s move for Kai Havertz in the current transfer window, suggesting that the Gunners have not learned from their previous mistakes. Agbonlahor questions the decision to pursue Havertz, who has faced difficulties during his time in England.
While Arsenal fans, including figures like Piers Morgan and Darren Bent, are puzzled by the potential transfer, the Gunners are reportedly continuing with their efforts to secure Havertz’s signature and are nearing a deal.
However, Agbonlahor disagrees with the notion that Havertz fits into Arsenal’s vision and plans for the future. His comments reflect a difference of opinion regarding the suitability of the player for Arsenal’s squad and style of play.
The former Aston Villa man tells Football Insider:
“He is not an out and out number nine, which what Arsenal need as they currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah but require an upgrade on them.
“Havertz hasn’t got that finishing instinct, so it is very strange from Arsenal if they are going to give £50-£60million to Chelsea, so they can then sign a player that the Gunners want in Moises Caicedo.
“It would be a wrong deal for the Gunners, and I am sure that their fans would agree.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Havertz is not a remarkable player and most of us cannot understand why the club wants to add him to the group.
However, they still need our support and we have to be patient and trust the manager’s judgement on his move for the German.
Willian, Runnarrson, Mari, Soares, Vieira, Lakonga, Tavares and soon-to-be Kai Havertz – all deadwood created by Arteta. No other manager in the history of the club has wasted – unnecessarily – so much money on useless players.
I agree with the first sentence The second is laughably wrong though.
Look back no further than Wenger with his hugely long and depressing list of totally dud centre backs going right back to his start with SENDEROS and ending with MUSTAFI and SOKRATIS , the Greek wrestler. UGH!
AW could not recognise a top class CB if one broke into his house and bit him on the bum!.
Inherited ones and Campbell apart, plus one or two useful only ones. Not much in 22 years of tedious defensive duds
AND MANY DUD FULL BACKS AND LETS NOT FORGET THE APPALLING SPANISH WAITER ALMUNIA, WHO FLAPPED ABOUT IN OUR GOAL FOR THREE SEASONS.
This was in reply to RFrancis.
50% approval from you is quite an achievement @ jonfox. Let me rephrase my statement to get the full 100%: No other manager in the history of the club has wasted so much money on useless players in such a short period of time.
I still find it incredible that, with so called dud keepers, full backs and centre backs, we still managed to finish no lower than 6th in two decades, along with eighteen years of CL football, fa cup wins and Community Shield success.
Perhaps we should appreciate what those (so called) “duds” achieved, rather than keep going back in time to denegrate them if that was the case?
After all, wasn’t that said when Sanchez enquired if there was any chance of returning to The Arsenal by JF himself.
Some just never learn their lesson, laughing and ‘puzzled’ on Ramsdale’s signing. ‘This guy’s been relegated twice! ‘ LOL
I totally disagree, with the notion of calling young players dead wood before they reach their pick.The same comments were made when we signed our captain, just because he played for Chelsea he is labelled deadwood lol
Gabriel Agbonalahor and all those jumping on Arteta’s back for moving quickly to sign Havertz are simply naive!
Mikel Arteta and Edu simply know what they’re doing. I have no doubts about that. Arsenal are not buying Kai Havertz to play as their number #9. They’re buying him to play deeper in the left-sided #8. How is that a problem?
Chelsea bought one of the best young players in the world and misused him. He’s almost entirely played as a #9 for them, which has taken a lot away from the world beater we all saw at Leverkusen. Arteta, just as he did with Martin Ødegaard, knows exactly what to do to get the best out of the German international.
I saw the same nonsense said about Ødegaard when he signed permanently from Real Madrid. Those were silenced beyond resurrection and I’m sure those naysayers about Havertz will be!
Who cares what Gabby has to say, of all the pundits he is the worst. He is as dumb as rocks. That said, the Havartz deal has me scratching my head.