“Arsenal haven’t learned their lesson” Agbonlahor reacts to Arsenal’s move for Havertz

Gabby Agbonlahor has expressed his opinion regarding Arsenal’s move for Kai Havertz in the current transfer window, suggesting that the Gunners have not learned from their previous mistakes. Agbonlahor questions the decision to pursue Havertz, who has faced difficulties during his time in England.

While Arsenal fans, including figures like Piers Morgan and Darren Bent, are puzzled by the potential transfer, the Gunners are reportedly continuing with their efforts to secure Havertz’s signature and are nearing a deal.

However, Agbonlahor disagrees with the notion that Havertz fits into Arsenal’s vision and plans for the future. His comments reflect a difference of opinion regarding the suitability of the player for Arsenal’s squad and style of play.

The former Aston Villa man tells Football Insider:

“He is not an out and out number nine, which what Arsenal need as they currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah but require an upgrade on them.

“Havertz hasn’t got that finishing instinct, so it is very strange from Arsenal if they are going to give £50-£60million to Chelsea, so they can then sign a player that the Gunners want in Moises Caicedo.

“It would be a wrong deal for the Gunners, and I am sure that their fans would agree.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is not a remarkable player and most of us cannot understand why the club wants to add him to the group.

However, they still need our support and we have to be patient and trust the manager’s judgement on his move for the German.