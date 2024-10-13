Arsenal remain unbeaten without our best XI in any single game – A sign of winners?

Season after season, Gooners have been saying for 20 years that maybe next season will be ours. Now, former Arsenal player Adrian Clarke suggests that this could finally be the season when the Gunners bring victory to the Emirates Stadium.

So far, the North Londoners have managed to produce results; seven games into the 2024-25 season, they are undefeated with five victories and two ties. While Clarke appreciates where the Gunners are, he acknowledges it is remarkable because, despite everything we have seen of this Arsenal team this season, we have yet to see their best form.He believes that Mikel Arteta’s having not played his best team should scare opponents, as his team could be way better than they are. Despite the challenges Arsenal has faced this season, he believes they have persevered and performed well in some of the most challenging games, even without their best players.

“What’s most exciting for Arsenal supporters is the fact Arteta hasn’t had a chance to pick his strongest XI yet,” Clarke wrote in his column for talkSPORT.

“When Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, and Martin Odegaard form his central midfield, there’s every chance the team will find another gear.

“It’s strange because so much of the season so far has not gone to plan for the Gunners. At times it’s felt like setback central.

“Yet with three of the toughest fixtures already out of the way and key players on their way back, I feel more bullish than ever about Arsenal’s chances of finally winning the Premier League.”

As Clarke implies, we should be grateful for what this Arsenal team has accomplished thus far. Unfortunately, with Odegaard’s alleged injury setback, Arteta may have to wait longer to field his strongest team. However, it’s clear that this Arsenal team is capable of winning even without their top players, which is truly remarkable.

Daniel O