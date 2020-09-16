Arsenal haven’t tabled a bid for Ligue 1 target, his Sporting Director confirms

Lyon Sporting Director, Juninho has revealed that the French side is yet to receive an offer from the Gunners for Houssem Aouar.

Arsenal is one of several top teams that have been linked with a move for the young Frenchman.

The Gunners want a midfielder and Aouar, as well as Thomas Partey, are the top targets that have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

There have been reports that Arsenal has tabled a bid which involved using Matteo Guendouzi as a sweetener to land the impressive midfielder.

The French side turned that down because they don’t like the profile of Guendouzi.

They have set an asking price of £55m for the signing of the 22-year-old and Juninho has now confirmed that they haven’t received a transfer offer from Arsenal or any of his other suitors.

“We have not received anything for Houssem, we have not received anything for Memphis,” said Juninho via The Independent as he addressed the future of his club’s two wanted stars.

Arsenal has had a busy transfer window. They have just secured the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which is a major boost to their top-four hopes.

If they can sign a top midfielder, they might even challenge for the Premier League title.